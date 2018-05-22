New York Life Insurance Review

About New York Life

New York Life sells term life and whole life insurance. The company also offers annuities, long-term care insurance and mutual funds.

In this review:



New York Life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current New York Life customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose New York Life again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked current New York Life customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





New York Life contact information

Headquarters:

51 Madison Avenue

Suite 3200

New York, NY 10010

website

Customer service: (800) CALL-NYL (800-225-5695)

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 21, 2019