EverQuote Press Room & News

EverQuote studies

Study: Pit bulls and Rottweilers Most Often Banned by Home Insurers
April 1, 2019

It Costs $2.3 Million to Raise a Family
Feb. 11, 2019

Recent College Graduates with the Most Financial Savvy
Sept. 10, 2018

Driver Annoyances Study: It’s Not Me, It’s You
July 12, 2018

Study: Wedding Costs and Regrets
June 4, 2018

2018 EverDrive Safe Driving Report
April 17, 2018

Study Shows a Simple Smartphone Feature Can Reduce Distracted Driving
Feb. 14, 2018

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

EverQuote's experts are available to speak with reporters about the insurance industry, insurance marketing, safe-driving data and how consumers can save money and find the right insurance coverage.


Editorial team:

[email protected]

Send press releases and studies to the editorial team.


All other inquiries:

855-522-3444