EverQuote Press Room & News

Reporters' data hub
Average premiums by state
Insurance increases after an accident
Insurance increases after a speeding ticket
Insurance increases after a DUI
Average premiums by vehicle
Looking for more data? Email [email protected]
EverQuote studies
Study: Pit bulls and Rottweilers Most Often Banned by Home Insurers
April 1, 2019
It Costs $2.3 Million to Raise a Family
Feb. 11, 2019
Recent College Graduates with the Most Financial Savvy
Sept. 10, 2018
Driver Annoyances Study: It’s Not Me, It’s You
July 12, 2018
Study: Wedding Costs and Regrets
June 4, 2018
2018 EverDrive Safe Driving Report
April 17, 2018
Study Shows a Simple Smartphone Feature Can Reduce Distracted Driving
Feb. 14, 2018
EverQuote news
- Joseph Sanborn Joins EverQuote as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, Oct. 31, 2019
- EverQuote Partners with Bold Penguin to Launch Commercial Insurance Marketplace, Oct. 28, 2019
- Shivi Shankaran Joins EverQuote as Executive Vice President of Commercial Insurance and Special Projects, Oct. 24, 2019
- Eric Terada joins EverQuote as General Manager of Home & Renters Insurance, Oct. 1, 2019
- Jay Watt Hired as SVP of Distribution Services at EverQuote, Inc., Sept. 26, 2019
- Elyse Neumeier to Join as Chief People Officer at EverQuote, Inc., Sept. 17, 2019
- EverQuote, Inc. Launches Health Insurance and Renters Insurance Verticals, June 26, 2019
- Satayan Mahajan to Join Advisory Board of EverQuote, Inc., May 30, 2019
- Paul Deninger Appointed to Board of Directors of EverQuote, Inc., April 30, 2019
- Anand Iyer Appointed as VP of Performance Marketing at EverQuote, Inc., April 2, 2019
- Matthew Mamet Hired as VP of Consumer Product at EverQuote, Inc., March 4, 2019
- EverQuote Promotes Jayme Mendal to Chief Operating Officer, Feb. 21, 2019
Media coverage
Apps and devices -- some free -- help LI parents monitor teens' driving, Feb. 4, 2019
This new smartphone feature should be used by every driver, from teen to seasoned commuter, May 21, 2018
Multiple studies show no improvement in distracted driving, May 10, 2018
'Do Not Disturb While Driving' is actually getting people to put down their phones, April 18, 2018
Drivers in These States Are Most Likely to Be Distracted By Their Phone, April 18, 2018
People using their phones while driving is a huge problem, but a new iPhone feature is helping, April 18, 2018
How to stop your iPhone from sending you texts and calls while you're driving, April 18, 2018
The iPhone Do Not Disturb While Driving feature cut down on distracted driving, April 18, 2018
Phone use while driving is still a huge problem, but this is helping, April 18, 2018
iPhone's 'Do Not Disturb' Feature Is Actually Reducing Distracted Driving (a Little), April 18, 2018
iPhone's 'Do Not Disturb while driving' feature helps, April 18, 2018
The iPhone's Do Not Disturb While Driving mode may actually be working, April 18, 2018
6 Challenges Awaiting You When You Finally Become CEO, Oct. 4, 2017
Labor Day Weekend Car Fatalities Estimated At Highest Since 2008, Sept. 1, 2017
Parents Share Blame In Distracted Teen Driving, According to EverQuote, Aug. 24, 2017
Survey: Parents Are Maybe Not Great Role Models When It Comes To Texting And Driving, Aug. 22, 2017
Shame On Parents: Majority Admit To Distracted Driving On Mobile Devices, Aug. 22, 2017
7 Easy Tips On How To Cut Car Insurance Costs, Aug. 5, 2017
6 Reasons Your Car Insurance Is So High, July 31, 2017
If You're Not Doing This, You're Leaving At Least $400 On The Table, July 13, 2017
Got A Teen Driver? Here Is Tech To Help Keep Them Safe, June 25, 2017
Here's When You Don't Want To Be On The Open Road, June 8, 2017
818 Hot Dogs Eaten Every Second, And Other Memorial Day Facts, May 26, 2017
The Gaming App That Saves Lives & Money, May 12, 2017
High-Tech Apps Track Drivers to Help Prevent Tragedy, April 25, 2017
Sorry Millennials, Boomers May Be Better Drivers Than You, April 7, 2017
