Northwestern Mutual Review

Northwestern Mutual sells insurance and other financial products through its financial advisors. The company sells term life, whole life and universal life, along with annuities and disability insurance. Northwestern Mutual advisors also provide a wide range of financial planning services.

Northwestern Mutual life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked Northwestern Mutual life insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal life insurance had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Northwestern Mutual again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Northwestern Mutual customers if they would choose the company again for life insurance.

In our survey, Pacific Life had the highest percentage of people who would choose the company again.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Northwestern Mutual contact information

Headquarters:

720 East Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

website

Northwestern Mutual general questions: (866) 950-4644

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

