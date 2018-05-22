Prudential Life Insurance Review

About Prudential

Prudential offers term life and a variety of universal life policy types, along with annuities, mutual funds and workplace benefits.

Prudential life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current Prudential customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Prudential life insurance again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked current Prudential customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. We used Pruco, a subsidiary of Prudential, for complaint data. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Prudential contact information

Headquarters:

751 Broad Street

Prudential Plaza

Newark, NJ 07102

website

Customer service: (800) 556-8527

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 21, 2019