Transamerica Life Insurance Review

About Transamerica
Transamerica Life Insurance offers term life, whole life, a variety of universal life, and final expense life insurance. The company also sells annuities, mutual funds, IRAs and workplace benefits for employees.
In this review:
Transamerica life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
Life insurance complaints comparison
Transamerica contact information
Transamerica life insurance customer satisfaction ratings
We asked current Transamerica customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
Would you choose Transamerica again?
As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Transamerica life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.
In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.
Life insurance complaints comparison
Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.
Transamerica contact information
Headquarters:
4333 Edgewood Road NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52499
website
Customer service: (800) 797-2643
Methodology
EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
Next steps
Find out: How much life insurance do you need?
Choose: The types of life insurance
Compare: Life insurance quotes
Updated March 21, 2019
|
Company reviews