Transamerica Life Insurance Review

Transamerica Life Insurance offers term life, whole life, a variety of universal life, and final expense life insurance. The company also sells annuities, mutual funds, IRAs and workplace benefits for employees.

Transamerica life insurance customer satisfaction ratings

We asked current Transamerica customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings. In our best life insurance companies survey, Principal had the highest overall rating.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Would you choose Transamerica again?

As another measure of satisfaction, we asked Transamerica life insurance customers if they would choose the company again.

In our survey, the highest percentage of people who would choose the same company again were customers of Pacific Life.





Life insurance complaints comparison

Here's a look at complaint levels among the life insurance companies in our survey. While many have very low complaint levels, Pacific Life has the lowest.





Transamerica contact information

Headquarters:

4333 Edgewood Road NE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52499

website

Customer service: (800) 797-2643

Methodology

EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of the company in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

Updated March 21, 2019