American Family Insurance review

American Family Insurance scored 2.5 out of 5 stars for auto insurance in an EverQuote survey. Its home insurance was rated 4 out of 5 stars.

The levels of complaints about American Family's auto and home insurance are well below the industry median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Despite that, less than half of customers in EverQuote's survey say they would choose American Family auto insurance again.

In our price analysis, American Family was among the cheapest auto insurers.

If you have a teen driver, you might be interested in American Family's Teen Safe Driver program. A smartphone app will score their driving and parents can see the location of the teen and the driving score. After the teen has been in the program for a year or 3,000 miles, you can get a car insurance discount.

For home insurance customers, American Family has an impressive array of options, such as coverage for the belongings of family members who live in a nursing home and coverage that guarantees matching siding for your house.





American Family auto insurance ratings

Current car insurance customers of American Family rated overall satisfaction at 4 out of 5 stars.

Overall: 2.5 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

Does American Family have what you want?

Yes, if you earn it for free by not having an accident for five years Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident No New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, KnowYourDrive Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day

American Family car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between American Family and other insurers. American Family was among the cheapest in our analysis.

Rank Insurance company Average annual premium 1 Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 2 Erie Insurance $1,488 3 The Hartford $1,549 4 American Family $1,551 5 PEMCO Insurance $1,554 6 Ameriprise $1,561 7 Metropolitan Insurance Co. $1,563 8 Grange $1,565 9 21st Century Insurance $1,638 10 American Alliance $1,646

About American Family home insurance

American Family offers a variety of optional coverage types that you can add to a home insurance policy, including sewage line insurance, coverage for the belongings of a family member who’s in a nursing home or assisted living facility, coverage for vacant homes, and coverage that guarantees matching siding during repairs.

American Family home insurance ratings

Current home insurance customers of American Family gave the company 4 out of 5 stars for overall satisfaction in EverQuote's survey.

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

American Family home insurance discounts

The company’s discounts can vary by state but usually include:

Age of home discount: Based on when your home was built.

Based on when your home was built. Bundling discount: For buying both auto and home insurance from American Family.

For buying both auto and home insurance from American Family. Generational discount: If your parents were American Family customers.

If your parents were American Family customers. Home protection discount: For having a device such as a Ring doorbell or Nest device.

For having a device such as a Ring doorbell or Nest device. Renovated home discount: If you’ve completely replaced plumbing, electrical or heating systems in the last 15 years.

If you’ve completely replaced plumbing, electrical or heating systems in the last 15 years. Smart home discount: For using technology like home security, devices that make your home energy efficient or devices that prevent water damage.

American Family Insurance contact information

6000 American Parkway

Madison, WI 53783

website

Customer service & claims: 1-800-MY AMFAM or (800) 692-6326

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of American Family Insurance in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, Source: we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019