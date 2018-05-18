USAA Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

USAA ratings

USAA earned very good ratings in an EverQuote survey of auto insurance customers, with 4.5 out of 5 stars overall. It was one of only two companies (along with Erie Insurance) to score 4.5 stars for customer service.

USAA also had the highest percentage of auto insurance customers (73%) who said they would buy from the company again.

USAA home insurance earned 4 out of 5 stars.

If you're eligible to buy from USAA, it should be a top choice. USAA caters to the military and does not sell insurance to the general public. To be eligible for USAA, you must be on active duty or a former member of the military, their eligible family members, or a cadet or midshipman.





USAA auto insurance ratings

We asked current customers of USAA to rate it on several measures. Here's how they scored the company.

Overall: 4.5 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4.5 stars

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

USAA car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between USAA and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 USAA $1,769

Does USAA have what you want?

Do you want special features in a car insurance policy? Here's a look at what USAA offers as add-ons or as separate policies.

New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes, offers car replacement assistance: If your car is totaled you'll receive a benefit of 20% of the actual cash value of the vehicle (in addition to the payment for the vehicle value) Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, called "Ride Share Gap Protection" by USAA Usage-based insurance

Rates based on how you drive Yes, TrueMotion, with rates based on hard braking and distracted driving SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state Yes

USAA homeowners insurance ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 4 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4.5 stars

We asked current home insurance customers of USAA to rate it. Here's how they scored the company.

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

USAA car insurance discounts

Auto insurers must file their rates and policies with each state where they operate. EverQuote analyzed USAA filings to find discount details. These discount may vary among states, and might not be available in all states or from each USAA subsidiary.





Away-at-school



For full-time students under age 30 who are living more than 100 miles from home and without a car.

Good student

For drivers under age 25.

Behavior based insurance (BBI) participation

Drivers can get a discount upon enrolling in USAA's BBI program. In addition, once you've accumulated enough driving data, you can get a discount if you've achieved a driving score that qualifies.

Driver training

For drivers under age 21 who have completed a course that meets certain standards in classroom instruction and driving experience.

Accident-prevention course

For completing an approved accident-prevention course.

Occasional operator

For drivers under age 25.

MyUSAA Legacy

For drivers age 24 and under who have no major violations in the last three years and who qualify for a USAA policy through a sponsor. (USAA membership can be passed down from parent to child or from spouse to spouse.)





Storage

If your car is in storage in a secure place and won't be driven by anyone, you can get a discount by adding a "storage endorsement."

Anti-theft

For either having a vehicle-recovery device or garaging the vehicle on a military installation.

Passive restraint

For air bags or passive seat belts.



New vehicle

Daytime running lights





Multi-car

For insuring two or more vehicles with USAA.

Advance purchase

For people who buy a policy seven or more days before the effective date and who have had no lapse in auto insurance coverage.

Automatic payment plan

What will increase USAA car insurance rates?

It's common for car insurance companies raise rates after accident and tickets. EverQuote reviewed state insurance filings by USAA to determine what will cause a rate increase. (These factors could vary by state and USAA subsidiary.)

At-fault accidents in the last three years

There's a surcharge for accidents you're responsible for and for which an insurer paid more than $750 for a property damage liability or collision insurance claim. USAA offers free accident forgiveness if drivers have been insured with USAA for five or more years and no drivers in the household had an at-fault accident in the last five years.

Motor vehicle moving violations in the last three years



Operator driving experience surcharge

Applied for drivers who have been licensed three years or less, based on the amount of driving experience.

High power/high value surcharge

For model years 1985 through 1997.

USAA contact information

Headquarters:

9800 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78288

(210) 498-2211

website

Customer service and claims: (800) 531-USAA (800-531-8722)

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of USAA in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019