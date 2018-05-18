USAA Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
USAA ratings
USAA earned very good ratings in an EverQuote survey of auto insurance customers, with 4.5 out of 5 stars overall. It was one of only two companies (along with Erie Insurance) to score 4.5 stars for customer service.
USAA also had the highest percentage of auto insurance customers (73%) who said they would buy from the company again.
USAA home insurance earned 4 out of 5 stars.
If you're eligible to buy from USAA, it should be a top choice. USAA caters to the military and does not sell insurance to the general public. To be eligible for USAA, you must be on active duty or a former member of the military, their eligible family members, or a cadet or midshipman.
USAA auto insurance ratings
We asked current customers of USAA to rate it on several measures. Here's how they scored the company.
Overall: 4.5 stars
This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4.5 stars
USAA car insurance price comparison
We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between USAA and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Shelter Insurance Co.
|$1,453
|Erie Insurance
|$1,488
|The Hartford
|$1,549
|American Family
|$1,551
|USAA
|$1,769
Does USAA have what you want?
Do you want special features in a car insurance policy? Here's a look at what USAA offers as add-ons or as separate policies.
|New car replacement
If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model
|Yes
|Gap insurance
If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease
|Yes, offers car replacement assistance: If your car is totaled you'll receive a benefit of 20% of the actual cash value of the vehicle (in addition to the payment for the vehicle value)
|Non-owner insurance
Liability insurance for people who don't own cars
|Yes
|Rideshare insurance
Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
|Yes, called "Ride Share Gap Protection" by USAA
|Usage-based insurance
Rates based on how you drive
|Yes, TrueMotion, with rates based on hard braking and distracted driving
|SR-22 filings
For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state
|Yes
USAA homeowners insurance ratingsWe asked current home insurance customers of USAA to rate it. Here's how they scored the company.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 4 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4.5 stars
USAA car insurance discounts
Auto insurers must file their rates and policies with each state where they operate. EverQuote analyzed USAA filings to find discount details. These discount may vary among states, and might not be available in all states or from each USAA subsidiary.
Away-at-school
For full-time students under age 30 who are living more than 100 miles from home and without a car.
Good student
For drivers under age 25.
Behavior based insurance (BBI) participation
Drivers can get a discount upon enrolling in USAA's BBI program. In addition, once you've accumulated enough driving data, you can get a discount if you've achieved a driving score that qualifies.
Driver training
For drivers under age 21 who have completed a course that meets certain standards in classroom instruction and driving experience.
Accident-prevention course
For completing an approved accident-prevention course.
Occasional operator
For drivers under age 25.
MyUSAA Legacy
For drivers age 24 and under who have no major violations in the last three years and who qualify for a USAA policy through a sponsor. (USAA membership can be passed down from parent to child or from spouse to spouse.)
Storage
If your car is in storage in a secure place and won't be driven by anyone, you can get a discount by adding a "storage endorsement."
Anti-theft
For either having a vehicle-recovery device or garaging the vehicle on a military installation.
Passive restraint
For air bags or passive seat belts.
New vehicle
Daytime running lights
Multi-car
For insuring two or more vehicles with USAA.
Advance purchase
For people who buy a policy seven or more days before the effective date and who have had no lapse in auto insurance coverage.
Automatic payment plan
What will increase USAA car insurance rates?
It's common for car insurance companies raise rates after accident and tickets. EverQuote reviewed state insurance filings by USAA to determine what will cause a rate increase. (These factors could vary by state and USAA subsidiary.)
At-fault accidents in the last three years
There's a surcharge for accidents you're responsible for and for which an insurer paid more than $750 for a property damage liability or collision insurance claim. USAA offers free accident forgiveness if drivers have been insured with USAA for five or more years and no drivers in the household had an at-fault accident in the last five years.
Motor vehicle moving violations in the last three years
Operator driving experience surcharge
Applied for drivers who have been licensed three years or less, based on the amount of driving experience.
High power/high value surcharge
For model years 1985 through 1997.
USAA contact information
Headquarters:
9800 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX 78288
(210) 498-2211
Customer service and claims: (800) 531-USAA (800-531-8722)
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of USAA in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
Other companies to consider: