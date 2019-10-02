The terms DUI, DWI, OUI and OWI are often used interchangeably, but their legal use varies by state and can mean different things. For example, some states use both DUI and DWI as legal terms, with DWI being a lesser offense.
What the acronyms mean
DUI: Driving under the influence
DWI: Driving while intoxicated
OUI: Operating while under the influence
OWI: Operating while intoxicated or operating while impaired
BAC: Blood alcohol content
DUIs and insurance
In addition to the possible fines and jail time after a DUI conviction, you can expect some insurance pain. EverQuote found a 30% increase in car insurance after a DUI, based on premiums reported by our users with clean records vs. those with a DUI.
Depending on the state and number of DUIs, you may be required to get an SR-22, which proves you have auto insurance.
What does your state use?
States take a wide range of approaches in the terms they use, sometimes employing multiple terms.
|State
|What do they use?
|Read the law
|Alabama
|DUI
|Alabama law
|Alaska
|
|Alaska law
|Arizona
|
|Arizona law
|Arkansas
|
|Arkansas law
|California
|DUI
|California law
|Colorado
|
|Colorado law
|Connecticut
|OUI
|Connecticut law
|Delaware
|DUI
|Delaware law
|Florida
|DUI
|Florida law
|Georgia
|DUI
|Georgia law
|Hawaii
|OVUII: Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant
|Hawaii law
|Idaho
|DUI
|Idaho law
|Illinois
|DUI
|Illinois law
|Indiana
|OWI
|Indiana law
|Iowa
|OWI
|Iowa law
|Kansas
|DUI
|Kansas law
|Kentucky
|DUI
|Kentucky law
|Louisiana
|OWI
|Louisiana law
|Maine
|OUI
|Maine law
|Maryland
|
|Maryland law
|Massachusetts
|OUI
|Massachusetts law
|Michigan
|OWI and OWPD (Operating With Any Presence of a Schedule 1 Drug or Cocaine)
|Michigan law
|Minnesota
|DWI
|Minnesota law
|Mississippi
|DUI
|Mississippi law
|Missouri
|DWI
|Missouri law
|Montana
|DUI and Aggravated DUI
|Montana law
|Nebraska
|DUI
|Nebraska law
|Nevada
|DUI
|Nevada law
|New Hampshire
|DWI and Driving While Under Influence of Drugs
|New Hampshire law
|New Jersey
|DWI
|New Jersey law
|New Mexico
|DWI
|New Mexico law
|New York
|
|New York Law
|North Carolina
|DWI
|North Carolina law
|North Dakota
|DUI
|North Dakota law
|Ohio
|OVI
|Ohio law
|Oklahoma
|DUI
|Oklahoma law
|Oregon
|DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants)
|Oregon law
|Pennsylvania
|DUI
|Pennsylvania law
|Rhode Island
|DUI
|Rhode Island law
|South Carolina
|DUI
|South Carolina law
|South Dakota
|DUI
|South Dakota law
|Tennessee
|DUI
|Tennessee law
|Texas
|DWI
|Texas law
|Utah
|DUI
|Utah law
|Vermont
|DUI
|Vermont law
|Virginia
|DWI
|Virginia law
|Washington
|DUI
|Washington law
|West Virginia
|DUI
|West Virginia law
|Wisconsin
|OWI
|Wisconsin law
|Wyoming
|DUI
|Wyoming law
|Source: EverQuote research