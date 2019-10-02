



The terms DUI, DWI, OUI and OWI are often used interchangeably, but their legal use varies by state and can mean different things. For example, some states use both DUI and DWI as legal terms, with DWI being a lesser offense.

What the acronyms mean

DUI: Driving under the influence

DWI: Driving while intoxicated

OUI: Operating while under the influence

OWI: Operating while intoxicated or operating while impaired

BAC: Blood alcohol content

DUIs and insurance

In addition to the possible fines and jail time after a DUI conviction, you can expect some insurance pain. EverQuote found a 30% increase in car insurance after a DUI, based on premiums reported by our users with clean records vs. those with a DUI.

Depending on the state and number of DUIs, you may be required to get an SR-22, which proves you have auto insurance.

What does your state use?

States take a wide range of approaches in the terms they use, sometimes employing multiple terms.