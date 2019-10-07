



If you’re looking for cheap homeowners insurance, one of the best ways is to compare home insurance quotes from multiple companies.

EverQuote analyzed home insurance rate comparisons provided by state departments of insurance in 10 states. Based on 435 rates collected from those states, we calculated which companies are most often among the 10 cheapest home insurers.

Armed Forces Insurance and Esurance had cheap insurance most often among the states we analyzed.

Rank Company % of time company is among 10 cheapest 1 (tie) Armed Forces Insurance Exchange* 75% 1 (tie) Esurance 75% 3 American National 60% 4 (tie) Allstate 50% 4 (tie) Universal 50% 6 Travelers 44% 7 Progressive (subsidiary American Strategic Insurance) 42% 8 USAA 38% 9 AIG 29% 10 Homesite 28% *To buy from Armed Forces Insurance you must be active duty, retired or honorably discharged military, or meet other eligibility requirements.

Source: EverQuote, based on companies with the cheapest rates most often in 10 states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas. The cheapest companies in your state may be different.

How can I get cheap home insurance?

