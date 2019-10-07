If you’re looking for cheap homeowners insurance, one of the best ways is to compare home insurance quotes from multiple companies.
EverQuote analyzed home insurance rate comparisons provided by state departments of insurance in 10 states. Based on 435 rates collected from those states, we calculated which companies are most often among the 10 cheapest home insurers.
Armed Forces Insurance and Esurance had cheap insurance most often among the states we analyzed.
|Rank
|Company
|% of time company is among 10 cheapest
|1 (tie)
|Armed Forces Insurance Exchange*
|75%
|1 (tie)
|Esurance
|75%
|3
|American National
|60%
|4 (tie)
|Allstate
|50%
|4 (tie)
|Universal
|50%
|6
|Travelers
|44%
|7
|Progressive (subsidiary American Strategic Insurance)
|42%
|8
|USAA
|38%
|9
|AIG
|29%
|10
|Homesite
|28%
|*To buy from Armed Forces Insurance you must be active duty, retired or honorably discharged military, or meet other eligibility requirements.
Source: EverQuote, based on companies with the cheapest rates most often in 10 states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas. The cheapest companies in your state may be different.
How can I get cheap home insurance?
In addition to shopping around for a good deal, try these tips:
- Buy your auto and home insurance from the same company. The bundling discount is often one of the better discounts offered.
- Ask your home insurance agent about other available discounts. You may be able to score savings by getting a home alarm, replacing an old roof or doing other improvements.
- Stay with an insurer you like. Many home insurers offer loyalty discounts.
- Be aware of the insurance consequences of installing a pool or trampoline. You may face a rate increase by adding one of the risky features, or even potentially get dropped at renewal time. Some insurers also have lists of prohibited dog breeds that they won’t insure.