"Bundling" insurance is when you get a discount for buying two or more types of insurance from the same company. This is commonly referred to as a "multi-line" or "multi-policy" discount.

Most insurers offer a discount for bundling auto insurance with home, renters or condo insurance. And sometimes you can also bundle boat, RV, motorcycle and even life insurance.

Reasons to bundle home and auto insurance

The savings from bundling home and auto insurance is often one of the bigger car insurance discounts available.

Convenience: Your policies will be on the same bill.

Reasons not to bundle

Bundling isn't guaranteed to be the cheapest way to buy two policies. You may find it's cheaper to buy auto and homeowners insurance from separate companies. It's good to get compare quotes from a few insurers.

Coverage types and discounts vary by insurer. You may not find all the coverage types and discounts you want from the same company. For example, maybe you want car insurance with accident forgiveness.

Which insurance companies bundle home and auto insurance?

Below are home and auto bundling discounts offered by some of the largest insurers. Discount percentages and availability can vary by state.

Allstate Up to 10% on auto insurance and up to 25% on homeowners insurance. You can also bundle auto and life insurance for savings. Farmers Insurance You can bundle Farmers policies such as home, auto, motorcycle, boat and RV. The Hartford/AARP Up to 5% on auto insurance and up to 20% on condo, renters or home insurance. Liberty Mutual Offers a multi-policy discount for bundling home and auto insurance. MetLife You can bundle MetLife auto, home, condo, RV, boat and other insurance. Nationwide Insurance Offers a multi-policy discount when you bundle home, auto, motorcycle, boat or life insurance. Progressive Those who bundled Progressive auto insurance with a home insurance policy saved an average of $808 per year, according to a 2017 Progressive customer survey. State Farm You can get a discount for bundling auto insurance with home, condo or renters. Travelers You can save up to 15% when you bundle Travelers home or renters insurance and auto insurance. USAA You can get up to a 10% discount when you bundle USAA home and auto insurance.

Bundling insurance FAQ

Does bundling insurance save money?

Bundling insurance doesn't always save money. In some cases, you might be better off purchasing home and auto insurance from separate companies. The best way to know is to compare quotes from a few companies.

How can I lower my home and auto rates?

You can get lower home and auto rates by avoiding insurance claims, having good credit, keeping a good driving record, and getting all the discounts you're entitled to.

What other type of policies can be bundled?

You may be able to bundle auto insurance with: