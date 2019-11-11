Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Montana, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Whether you’re healthy or have some medical conditions, it’s worth your time to shop around for life insurance quotes.

Largest life insurance companies in Montana

Rank in Montana Company Market share % in Montana 1 Northwestern Mutual 11.24 2 State Farm 5.81 3 Lincoln Financial 5.11 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.58 5 New York Life 3.91 6 Pacific Life 3.26 7 MassMutual 3.08 8 John Hancock 3.08 9 American Family Life Insurance Co. 2.41 10 AIG 2.40 11 Protective 2.38 12 Transamerica 2.38 13 Western & Southern Financial 2.27 14 Securian 2.19 15 MetLife 1.94 16 Mutual of Omaha 1.86 17 Brighthouse Financial 1.80 18 Montana Farm Bureau Insurance 1.73 19 AXA Equitable 1.69 20 Primerica 1.55 21 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.54 22 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.52 23 Globe Life Inc. 1.44 24 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 1.36 25 Voya Financial Inc. 1.36 26 Genworth 1.34 27 Zurich 1.23 28 Nationwide 1.06 29 Legal & General 1.04 30 Talcott Resolution 1.03 31 National Western Life Grp Inc. 1.01 32 OneAmerica 0.99 33 Allianz 0.86 34 Ohio National 0.86 35 Symetra 0.81 36 Jackson 0.79 37 Guardian 0.74 38 Penn Mutual 0.71 39 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.66 40 CNO Financial Group 0.65 41 RiverSource 0.63 42 Nassau Re 0.62 43 Allstate Corp. 0.57 44 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.55 45 Unum Group 0.52 46 American National 0.51 47 USAA 0.50 48 National Life Group 0.50 49 Kemper 0.50 50 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.47 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



