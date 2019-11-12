Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in West Virginia, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in West Virginia

Rank in West Virginia Company Market share % in West Virginia 1 Northwestern Mutual 11.57 2 State Farm 7.21 3 Transamerica 5.2 4 Globe Life Inc. 4.7 5 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.67 6 MassMutual 3.41 7 New York Life 3.2 8 Mutual of Omaha 3.13 9 Lincoln Financial 3.12 10 AIG 3.01 11 John Hancock 2.96 12 Western & Southern Financial 2.79 13 Nationwide 2.65 14 CNO Financial Group 2.37 15 Erie Family Life Insurance Co. 2.05 16 AXA Equitable 2.04 17 MetLife 1.8 18 Brighthouse Financial 1.64 19 Talcott Resolution 1.43 20 Guardian 1.39 21 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.39 22 Protective 1.32 23 American National 1.22 24 Genworth 1.19 25 Primerica 1.09 26 Unum Group 0.99 27 Securian 0.95 28 Pacific Life 0.9 29 Ohio National 0.8 30 Voya Financial Inc. 0.77 31 Allianz 0.75 32 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.7 33 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.67 34 Allstate Corp. 0.65 35 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.63 36 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.58 37 Penn Mutual 0.58 38 CUNA Mutual 0.57 39 TIAA 0.56 40 Physicians Mutual 0.56 41 Great-West 0.54 42 RiverSource 0.54 43 Legal & General 0.53 44 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.52 45 USAA 0.52 46 Chubb 0.5 47 OneAmerica 0.49 48 Horace Mann 0.49 49 Motorists Life Insurance Co. 0.48 50 Wilton Re 0.43 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



