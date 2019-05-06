Both term life and whole life insurance can provide an important financial safety net for your family. But their features and costs are significantly different. Since life insurance is a long-term purchase, it’s important to choose the policy that fits your goals for life insurance.

The basics

Term life insurance is good for people who want insurance for specific financial obligations with a known end. For example, the years until a mortgage is paid off, or the years until retirement. It’s available in specific lengths such as 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 years. It has no cash value.

Whole life insurance is good for people who want their beneficiaries to receive a payout no matter when they die. It lasts no matter how long you live, as long as the premiums are paid. It builds cash value.

Term vs. whole life: Which is right for you?

You want to: Best choice: Provide funds that would replace your income until you retire Term life Provide funds so a spouse can pay off a mortgage Term life Cover the years until children graduate college Term life Buy the cheapest life insurance possible Term life Provide funds for heirs to pay for a funeral and/or final expenses such as medical bills Whole life Provide money after you’re gone for a special needs child Whole life Provide money for your heirs to pay state or federal estate taxes Whole life Be able to access cash value within a life insurance policy Whole life

Some people buy multiple policies to cover different needs. For example, someone might buy a small whole life insurance policy to cover a funeral and also a 30-year term life policy to cover a 30-year mortgage.

Term life vs. whole life insurance rates

Term life insurance is usually significantly cheaper than whole life insurance. That’s because whole life insurance is guaranteed to pay out no matter when you die and it builds cash value.

Term life has no cash value and many policies don’t pay out because policyholders outlive the term length or stop paying for the policy.

Price comparison: $500,000 in term life vs. whole life

Sex and age 30-year term life, average annual cost Whole life, average annual cost Male age 30 $406 $5,160 Male age 40 $652 $7,395 Female age 30 $359 $4,610 Female age 40 $551 $6,520 Methodology. We averaged the three cheapest rates found for term life, and used whole life rates from SBLI. Rates are for non-smoking men and women of average height and weight, in very good health. Your own rates will be different.

