The Hanover Insurance Review

The Hanover ratings

Scores for The Hanover tend to be mixed, depending on the measurement. Customer satisfaction is rated average or below average, depending on the region of the country, according to J.D. Power. But complaints about Hanover's auto insurance are lower than the industry's average, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

The Hanover has a wide variety of auto insurance options worth looking at, such as a special insurance package for travelers, an option for coverage for home care after an accident, and rental car coverage upgrades.





Does The Hanover have what you want?

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits. No Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. Yes Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. No Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

More options

Here are some of the extras available from The Hanover. These features are available with endorsements to a policy and extra cost.

Connections Drive Smart Advantage

This gives you:

"Second chance accident forgiveness": There will be no rate increase for your first surchargeable accident within 36 months.

New car replacement guard: If you total your new car or its stolen, you'll be reimbursed for a vehicle of the same make and model. Available up to one year after purchase or 15,000 miles, whichever is first.

Deductible dividends: You'll get $100 every year that you don't have a collision claim or other claim that can be surcharged, up to $500. The amount can then be used to offset a collision deductible on a claim.

Newer car replacement

If your car is totaled or stolen, this provides reimbursement for a similar vehicle that's one model year newer than your car.

Hanover SafeTeen program

If you have a teen driver, this program can provide a safety course, a SmartPath app that tracks and scores the teen's driving, and a ParentChoice deductible option that is added to vehicles not normally driven by your teen and provides a discount. With this option, your collision and comprehensive deductible goes up to $2,500 if the teen crashes the car.

Travel Right

This option will give you trip interruption coverage, rental car coverage and pet injury protection.

Reassurance Plus

You'll get coverage for accidental air bag deployment and an accidental death benefit.

Home care services

This pays for home care services if you can't perform essential duties after an accident that was covered by your insurance. Services can include housekeeping, food preparation, lawn mowing and more.

Rental coverage upgrade

If you buy the highest level of "optional limits transportation expense" coverage and you're in an accident, this add-on pays for a rental that's a luxury vehicle or SUV, with no daily rental cost maximum.

Hanover's car insurance discounts

EverQuote reviewed state insurance filings to find details of Hanover's auto insurance discounts. Discount details and availability may vary by state.





Homeowner

A discount for customers who own a house or condo.

Student away at school

For policies with students under age 25 who are at school at least 25 miles from home and who don't have a car at school.

Good student

For students under age 25 who are on the Dean's List or honor roll, or have a B average or better, or meet other criteria.

Driver improvement course

For customers age 55 and up who have completed an approved class in the last 36 months.





Anti-lock brakes

Anti-theft

For VIN etching, a vehicle recovery system, a car alarm or a disabling device.

Passive restraints

Such as air bags.





Multi-car

A discount for insuring more than one vehicle.

Paid in full

For customers who choose the one-pay bill plan when they buy the policy.

Hanover insurance surcharges

Auto insurance companies typically raise rates if you have certain problems, such as moving violations and at-fault accidents. EverQuote analyzed The Hanover's state insurance filings to bring you the details of its surcharges.

Hanover Insurance will look back 36 months prior to the start of a policy to find "chargeable" accidents and violations. These can include speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving on a sidewalk and other violation types.

Unacceptable vehicle surcharge: For situations such as a a vehicle leased to others by the policyholder, vehicles without a garaging address, vehicles used for emergency services, and others.

Unverifiable driving record: If your driving record cannot be verified through the DMV, unless you're age 18 or under.

Insurance filings source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Updated Aug. 8, 2019