MetLife Auto Insurance Review

MetLife ratings

MetLife scored "about average" in J.D. Power studies about consumer purchase experience and claims satisfaction.

Complaints about MetLife auto insurance are at higher levels than the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.





About MetLife

MetLife had its original start in 1863 in New York City as the National Union Life and Limb Insurance Co., which sold insurance to Civil War soldiers for disabilities related to the war.

MetLife is now a giant financial services company that offers insurance, annuities, asset management and employee benefits. It’s well-known for MetLife life insurance and also offers home and auto insurance, plus a large array of other insurance types for individuals such as dental insurance, disability insurance, and accident and health insurance.

Does MetLife Auto have what you want?

Are you looking for special features in a car insurance policy? Here’s an overview of whether MetLife offers certain options in addition to the basic coverage types.

SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what’s still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. Yes, called My Journey. Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don’t own vehicles but who want liability insurance for borrowed and rented cars. Yes Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. Yes Source: State insurance filings. Options might not be available in all states or from all MetLife subsidiaries.

Also offered by MetLife

New car replacement: If your brand new auto is a total loss within the first year or 15,000 miles (whichever occurred first), MetLife will repair or replace it with a new vehicle and take no deduction for depreciation.

Deductible savings benefits/diminishing deductible: For each year you don’t make a claim you can get a deductible savings up to $250. Then if you have a collision or comprehensive insurance claim, the “deductible savings” reduces your deductible amount.

MetLife auto insurance discounts

EverQuote examined MetLife’s insurance filings to uncover the discounts it offers. All insurers must file their policies and rates with the insurance department in each state where they operate. Note that the discounts below may not be available in all states.

MetRewards

MetRewards discounts are available when drivers and their households have no accidents, moving violations or certain types of comprehensive insurance claims in the last three, five or seven years.

Safety device discount

For having air bags or anti-lock brakes.

Defensive driver discount

For drivers age 55 and older who have completed a car accident-prevention class within the last 36 months.

Driver improvement course discount

For drivers who have been licensed two or more years and who complete a driver-improvement course that’s approved by MetLife. The discount lasts for three years, and you can take the course again to qualify for another discount period.

Driver training discount

For beginning drivers who take a driver training course.

Anti-theft device discount

For customers who have an active or passive disabling device, or a recovery device such as LoJack.

Resident student discount

For households with a driver under age 25 who lives at school more than 100 miles away from home, without a car.

Good student discount

For high school and college students under age 25 who have at least a B average, or rank in the top 20% of their class, or have at least a 3.0 GPA, or meet other academic requirements.

Auto policy plus discount

For customers who have MetLife auto and homeowners insurance policies. It’s also available of you have a MetLife auto policy plus an individual MetLife policy for life insurance, disability insurance, an annuity, a long-term care policy or other type of coverage.

ExpressIT discount

For customers who have their payments automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

Homeownership discount

For people who own and live in a house, condo or townhouse.

Preferred employer discount

For people employed by certain companies and who buy their policy through MetLife’s call center or website. The list of preferred employers varies by state.

MetLife auto insurance surcharges

We also looked at MetLife’s state insurance filings to find potential extra charges. Note that these can vary by state.

Performance vehicle surcharge

For certain types of vehicles, such as vehicles that go from 0 to 60 mph in less than six seconds. In our review of MetLife’s state insurance filings, we found this surcharge applies to certain vehicles from Aston Martin, Bentley, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, Merkur and Porsche.

Excluded driver surcharge

If you’re excluding a certain driver from coverage with an “excluded driver endorsement.”

Unverifiable motor vehicle record

If there’s no reported driving history within the last three years. This includes people who have an international driver’s license.

MetLife contact information

Headquarters:

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166

Website

Auto and home insurance claims service: 800-854-6011 or file a claim through the MetLife mobile app.

Updated Aug. 7, 2019