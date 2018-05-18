Safeco Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Safeco ratings

Safeco received mixed reviews in J.D. Power studies of shopping and insurance claims. It scored "better than most" for its consumer purchase experience and "about average" for claims satisfaction.

Complaint levels about Safeco auto insurance are lower than the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Safeco auto insurance options



SR-22 filings Proof of financial responsibility. Yes Gap insurance

Also called auto loan/lease coverage. This can pay the difference between the value of a totaled or stolen car and what's still owed on a car loan or lease. Yes Usage-based insurance

Insurance with rates based on driving habits, such as hard braking. Yes, RightTrack Non-owner insurance Liability insurance for people who don't own vehicles. Yes Rideshare insurance Extra coverage for Uber drivers and others. Yes Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states.

More Safeco car insurance features

Accident forgiveness

You won't get a surcharge for the first at-fault accident caused by a driver age 18 or older. (Additional at-fault accidents and any accidents caused by drivers under 18 will get a surcharge.) You must have been accident-free for a certain time to qualify; the time period depends on what type of Safeco policy you have.

New vehicle replacement

If you total your new car within the first year, Safeco will pay the cost of a new comparable vehicle.

Original parts replacement

If you have a collision or comprehensive claim, Safeco will pay for original equipment manufacturer parts (rather than aftermarket parts).

Diminishing deductible

If you don't make a claim, Safeco will reduce your collision deductible by $100 at each annual policy renewal, up to a maximum of $500 or five years.

Safeco Safety Rewards

For good drivers, this bundles discounts and rewards together:

Accident forgiveness.

Diminishing deductible.

Accident-free Discount.

Violation-free Discount.

Claims-Free Cash Back

Safeco customers with 12-month Superior or Ultra policies can get up to 5% cash back each year. Eligibility rules for the cash back include having no claims within the last six months (not-at-fault claims, at-fault claims below a certain threshold, and comprehensive-only claims don't count).

Personal property coverage

Pays for personal belongings damaged or stolen from your car. Other auto insurers typically don't cover belongings in a vehicle.

Pet coverage

For vet expenses or a death benefit if your dog or cat is injured or killed in a car accident.

Reimbursement for first aid

Reimbursement of expenses up to $10,000 for delivering first aid to others at the time of an auto accident.

Electronic key and lock replacement

If your electronic keys are stolen lost or stolen, Safeco will replace them, along with any remote control pads and locks.

Safeco auto insurance discounts

Homeowner.

Good student: For full-time students who meet academic criteria and driving record rules.

Distant student: For youthful drivers who are at school more than 100 miles from home and who don't have a car.

Driver training: For drivers under age 21 who have completed a driver-training course and have not had an at-fault accident or traffic violation in the last three years. It doesn't count if you have to take the course as a penalty for a traffic violation.

Accident-prevention course: For drivers at 55 and older who take an approved course.

Accident-free: For no at-fault accidents in the last 34 months.

Violation-free: For no violations in the last 34 months.

New teen: For drivers who've had a Safeco policy for at least a year and are adding a newly licensed driver who's under age 20.

Air bag.

Anti-theft.

Multi-car.

Multi-policy: For people who buy auto insurance plus home, condo, renters, watercraft, motorcycle, landlord or umbrella insurance from Safeco.

Coverage discount: If one or more vehicles have both liability and collision and/or comprehensive coverage.

Advance quote: For new customers who get a quote one day or more before the new policy starts or the previous policy expires.

Billing plan: For paying in full or doing an annual two-pay plan.

Preferred payment: For certain payment types such as electronic funds transfer (EFT).

Safeco contact information

Website

Customer service and claims: (800) 332-3226

Updated Aug. 7, 2019

