Liberty Mutual Review

Liberty Mutual ratings

Liberty Mutual customers gave the company 3 out of 5 stars for auto insurance and 4 stars for home insurance in an EverQuote survey. Auto insurance price satisfaction was 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Less than half of Liberty Mutual home insurance customers (46%) said they would choose the company again, which was the lowest percentage for home insurance companies among the 15 insurers in our survey.

Complaints about Liberty Mutual auto insurance are at the national median, based on data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Most companies in our survey have complaint levels lower than the median.

A notable product among Liberty Mutual's selection is tuition insurance. For parents worried about losing college tuition money, this provides tuition reimbursement if a student has to leave school because of illness, injury or a mental health issue such as depression.

Liberty Mutual auto insurance ratings

We asked current Liberty Mutual car insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings.

Overall: 3 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

Liberty Mutual car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Liberty Mutual and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Liberty Mutual $1,879

Does Liberty Mutual have what you want?

Do you want special features in a car insurance policy? Here's a look at what Liberty Mutual offers as add-ons or as separate policies.

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident Yes New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars No Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, RightTrack Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving Yes, ByMile Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

More Liberty Mutual auto insurance options

New car replacement: If your car is totaled car and was less than a year old and had less than 15,000 miles, this optional coverage pays for a brand new car. It's not available for leased cars or motorcycles.

Better car replacement: If your car is totaled, this optional coverage pays for a car that's a year newer and with 15,000 miles less than the totaled car. It's not available for leased cars or motorcycles.

ByMile: For drivers who don't drive much, this "pay as you drive" insurance uses the number of miles you drive each month to determine your premium. (Not available in all states.)

Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund: Customers who buy collision insurance can receive a $100 annual credit towards a "collision deductible bank." If you make a collision claim, your collision deductible is reduced up to the value of your bank balance. You must buy an endorsement to get this feature.

Liberty Mutual car insurance discounts

Here are some of the Liberty Mutual auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings made by Liberty Mutual. Discounts details may change among states, and may not be available in all states or from every Liberty Mutual subsidiary.





College educated.

Group Savings Plus discount (for employees of participating employers and members of participating organizations).

Defensive driving course discount (for drivers age 55 and older who complete an approved accident-prevention course).

Platinum discount (for customers who are homeowners insuring two or more vehicles and who have a four-year bachelor's degree or higher).

Motorcycle accident-prevention course.

Good student (for full-time students under age 26 who meet academic criteria, such as a B average or higher or ranking in the top 20% of their class).





Anti-lock brake.

Anti-theft device.

Passive restraint.

Multi-motorcycle discount (for customers insuring two or more motorcycles).

Antique car.





Multi-car.

Multi-policy.

Early shopper (based on the number of days a new customer gets a Liberty Mutual quote before the new policy starts or the old policy expires).

About Liberty Mutual home insurance

Liberty Mutual provides ways for customers to receive home insurance coverage beyond a basic policy, such as its HomeProtector Plus Coverage:

Up to an extra 20% of coverage above your dwelling coverage limit, in case rebuilding costs are more than expected.

Increased limits for personal property coverage to 75% of the dwelling coverage (typical personal property coverage is 50% of the dwelling coverage amount).

Coverage for all “additional living expenses” if you can’t live at home due to damage covered by the policy, for 12 months after the date of damage.

For home-sharing hosts

If you rent out all or part of your home through Airbnb or other home-sharing service for 31 days or less a year, a base Liberty Mutual policy generally already provides coverage. It will include $5,000 for loss of rent if there’s a problem covered by the policy, such as a fire. And it has $500 in coverage per occurrence for damage to the property of others.

If you rent out your home for more than 31 days a year, there’s the Liberty Mutual HomeSharing Program. This add-on provides $10,000 in coverage if you have to cancel reservations because of a problem covered by the policy. It also provides $1,000 in coverage for damage to the property of others.

Liberty Mutual home insurance ratings

Overall: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current Liberty Mutual homeowners insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their scores.

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

Liberty Mutual home insurance discounts

Claims-free discount: If you’ve made no home insurance claims in the last five years with Liberty Mutual or a previous insurance company.

Early shopper discount: For new customers who request a Liberty Mutual quote before their old policy expires.

Military discount: For active service members and veterans.

Multi-policy discount: For buying more than one type of policy from Liberty Mutual, such as auto and home insurance.

Newly purchased home discount

New/renovated home discount: If your house was built or substantially renovated recently.

New roof discount: For homes with a new or newly replaced roof.

Online purchase discount: For customers who get a quote and buy their policy through online channels (beginning Sept. 23, 2019).

Paid in full discount: If you pay for the whole year up-front.

Paperless discount: For those who sign up for paperless billing.

Preferred payment discount: For customers who pay with monthly Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT).

Protective devices discount: For having smart home devices, smoke alarms, deadbolts, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, burglar alarms or sprinklers.

Safe homeowner program: For Liberty Mutual customers who’ve made no claims in the last three years.

Discounts can vary by state.

Liberty Mutual contact information

Headquarters:

175 Berkeley Street

Boston, MA 02116

website



Customer service: (888) 398-8924

Claims: (844) 339-5299

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Liberty Mutual in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019