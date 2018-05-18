Farmers Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
Farmers Insurance ratings
Farmers Insurance customers gave the company 3.5 out of 5 stars for auto insurance and 4 stars for home insurance in an EverQuote survey. Price satisfaction was rated 3.5 out of 5 stars, and customer service was rated 4 stars.
Complaints about Farmers auto and home insurance are below the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
If you're looking for extras on your insurance in case disaster happens, check out Farmers' accident forgiveness and new car replacement for auto insurance, and its "guaranteed replacement cost" coverage for homeowners insurance.
Farmers auto insurance ratings
We asked current Farmers car insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings.
Overall: 3.5 stars
This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.
Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.
Farmers car insurance price comparison
We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Farmers and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Shelter Insurance Co.
|$1,453
|Erie Insurance
|$1,488
|The Hartford
|$1,549
|American Family
|$1,551
|Farmers Insurance
|$1,732
Does Farmers have what you're looking for?
|Yes, called "residual debt coverage"
|Gap insurance
If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease
|Yes
|Non-owner insurance
Liability insurance for people who don't own cars
|Yes
|Rideshare insurance
Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
|Yes, called Signal
|Usage-based insurance
Rates based on safe driving
|No
|Pay-per-mile insurance
Rates based on miles driven per day
|Yes
|SR-22 filings
For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state
Also available from Farmers Insurance
Accident forgiveness: If you've been with Farmers at least three years, you won't get a rate increase for an accident. Drivers listed on the policy also need to meet eligibility requirements, such as no at-fault accidents or major moving violations in the last three years.
Incident forgiveness: You won't get a rate increase at renewal time if you've had a minor traffic violation.
New car replacement: If your car is totaled within the first two years of being new and had less than 24,000 miles, Farmers will replace it with a new one of the same model.
Guaranteed renewal: After the first renewal your policy will always be renewed as long as certain conditions are met, such as all drivers in the household having a valid driver's license.
Farmers car insurance discounts
Here are some of the Farmers auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings made by Farmers Insurance Exchange. Discounts details may change among states, and aren't all available in every state or from each Farmers subsidiary.
Safe driver
Mature driver
For drivers age 55 and older who have completed an approved accident-prevention course.
Youthful driver
When you add a driver under age 25.
Good student
For drivers under at 25 who meet certain academic criteria such as a B average or higher or being ranked in the top 20% of their class.
Distant student
For children under a certain age who are away at school more than 100 miles from home and who don't have a car at school.
Homeowner
Defensive driver training
For people who complete a course and don't later have an at-fault accident. There's no discount if you had to take the course as punishment for a moving violation.)
Affinity discounts
If you're employed or retired from certain occupations.
Signal
If you enroll in Farmers usage-based insurance program called Signal.
On-your-own
For customers under age 25 who are splitting into their own household from an existing household with a Farmers policy.
Good payer
If you had no late fees in the last 12 months.
Shared family car
When there's a single driver up to age 20 in the household and there are more active drivers than vehicles in the household.
Alternative fuel
If your factory-installed vehicle fuel type is gasoline or electric hybrid, electric, ethanol fuel only, methanol gas only, compressed natural gas or propane.
Safety feature
For cars with passive restraints including air bags, anti-lock brakes and/or electronic stability control.
Multi-car
Multi-line
For customers buying auto insurance and another policy, such as a homeowners, renters, umbrella or business policy.
Life insurance
For people buying policies of $50,000 or higher from Farmers Life or a Farmers Graded Death Benefit Whole Life policy in any amount.
Early shopping
For people who get a quote at least seven days before the policy effective date.
Farmers Specialty discount
For people buying auto insurance plus a policy for a motorcycle, boat, watercraft, motorhome or RV.
Transfer
If you're switching to Farmers and have been continuously insured with another company for at least six months. Applies only to certain other companies.
ETF payment
If you're paying your monthly bill with electronic funds transfer.
Paid in full
If you pay 100% of your bill upfront.
ePolicy
For those who get documents electronically.
About Farmers homeowners insurance
Farmers Insurance has a variety of ways for homeowners to get extra coverage for potential problems. For example, the “Farmers Smart Plan Home” bundles together insurance for equipment breakdown (such as appliances), service lines for utilities and some types of water leaks.
The Smart Plan Home also includes perks like a declining deductible for every year you have the policy, a claims-free discount if you haven’t made a claim in three years, and claim forgiveness, which means your rate won’t go up due to a claim if you previously had no claims for five years.
Farmers also offers “guaranteed replacement cost” coverage, which can be valuable if disaster hits your house. This optional coverage guarantees to rebuild your house no matter what your policy limit is for the dwelling. This is useful if labor and materials turn out to cost more than your policy limit amount.
Farmers home insurance ratingsWe asked current Farmers homeowners insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their scores.
Overall satisfaction: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.
Farmers home insurance discounts
Farmers’ price breaks can vary by state, but these are often available:
- Claim-free discount: If you haven’t made a home insurance claim in the last three years.
- Electrical replacement discount: For houses where the electrical system has been renovated, including the replacement of fuse or breaker boxes, switches, wiring and fixtures.
- EPolicy discount: For customers who enroll in electronic document delivery.
- Good payer discount: If you’ve had no late-billing fees in the last 12 months.
- New home: If your house was constructed less than 10 years ago.
- Non-smoker discount: If no one in your household has smoked tobacco products in the last two years.
- Roof age/new roof discount: Based on roof age.
Farmers Insurance contact information
Headquarters:
6301 Owensmouth Avenue
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
website
Customer service: (888) 327-6335
Claims: (800) 435-7764
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of Farmers in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
Other companies to consider:
Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes