Farmers Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

Farmers Insurance ratings

Farmers Insurance customers gave the company 3.5 out of 5 stars for auto insurance and 4 stars for home insurance in an EverQuote survey. Price satisfaction was rated 3.5 out of 5 stars, and customer service was rated 4 stars.

Complaints about Farmers auto and home insurance are below the industry median, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

If you're looking for extras on your insurance in case disaster happens, check out Farmers' accident forgiveness and new car replacement for auto insurance, and its "guaranteed replacement cost" coverage for homeowners insurance.

Farmers auto insurance ratings

We asked current Farmers car insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their ratings.

Overall: 3.5 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

Farmers car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare between Farmers and other insurers. Here's how it compares with the four cheapest insurers in our analysis.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551 Farmers Insurance $1,732

Does Farmers have what you're looking for?

Yes, called "residual debt coverage" Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars Yes Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, called Signal Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

Also available from Farmers Insurance

Accident forgiveness: If you've been with Farmers at least three years, you won't get a rate increase for an accident. Drivers listed on the policy also need to meet eligibility requirements, such as no at-fault accidents or major moving violations in the last three years.

Incident forgiveness: You won't get a rate increase at renewal time if you've had a minor traffic violation.

New car replacement: If your car is totaled within the first two years of being new and had less than 24,000 miles, Farmers will replace it with a new one of the same model.

Guaranteed renewal: After the first renewal your policy will always be renewed as long as certain conditions are met, such as all drivers in the household having a valid driver's license.

Farmers car insurance discounts

Here are some of the Farmers auto insurance discounts offered, based on our review of state insurance filings made by Farmers Insurance Exchange. Discounts details may change among states, and aren't all available in every state or from each Farmers subsidiary.





Safe driver

Mature driver

For drivers age 55 and older who have completed an approved accident-prevention course.

Youthful driver

When you add a driver under age 25.

Good student

For drivers under at 25 who meet certain academic criteria such as a B average or higher or being ranked in the top 20% of their class.

Distant student

For children under a certain age who are away at school more than 100 miles from home and who don't have a car at school.

Homeowner

Defensive driver training

For people who complete a course and don't later have an at-fault accident. There's no discount if you had to take the course as punishment for a moving violation.)

Affinity discounts

If you're employed or retired from certain occupations.

Signal

If you enroll in Farmers usage-based insurance program called Signal.

On-your-own

For customers under age 25 who are splitting into their own household from an existing household with a Farmers policy.

Good payer

If you had no late fees in the last 12 months.

Shared family car

When there's a single driver up to age 20 in the household and there are more active drivers than vehicles in the household.





Alternative fuel

If your factory-installed vehicle fuel type is gasoline or electric hybrid, electric, ethanol fuel only, methanol gas only, compressed natural gas or propane.

Safety feature

For cars with passive restraints including air bags, anti-lock brakes and/or electronic stability control.





Multi-car

Multi-line

For customers buying auto insurance and another policy, such as a homeowners, renters, umbrella or business policy.

Life insurance

For people buying policies of $50,000 or higher from Farmers Life or a Farmers Graded Death Benefit Whole Life policy in any amount.

Early shopping

For people who get a quote at least seven days before the policy effective date.

Farmers Specialty discount

For people buying auto insurance plus a policy for a motorcycle, boat, watercraft, motorhome or RV.

Transfer

If you're switching to Farmers and have been continuously insured with another company for at least six months. Applies only to certain other companies.

ETF payment

If you're paying your monthly bill with electronic funds transfer.

Paid in full

If you pay 100% of your bill upfront.

ePolicy

For those who get documents electronically.

About Farmers homeowners insurance

Farmers Insurance has a variety of ways for homeowners to get extra coverage for potential problems. For example, the “Farmers Smart Plan Home” bundles together insurance for equipment breakdown (such as appliances), service lines for utilities and some types of water leaks.

The Smart Plan Home also includes perks like a declining deductible for every year you have the policy, a claims-free discount if you haven’t made a claim in three years, and claim forgiveness, which means your rate won’t go up due to a claim if you previously had no claims for five years.

Farmers also offers “guaranteed replacement cost” coverage, which can be valuable if disaster hits your house. This optional coverage guarantees to rebuild your house no matter what your policy limit is for the dwelling. This is useful if labor and materials turn out to cost more than your policy limit amount.

Farmers home insurance ratings

Overall satisfaction: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current Farmers homeowners insurance customers to rate the company on several measures. Here are their scores.

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

Farmers home insurance discounts

Farmers’ price breaks can vary by state, but these are often available: