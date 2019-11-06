Here are the largest auto insurance companies in Maine, ranked by premiums for private passenger auto insurance sold in the state.

Car insurance shopping tip

Do you need homeowners or renters insurance too? Add it when you car insurance quotes and get a bundling discount. It’s usually one of the better discounts you can get.

Largest auto insurance companies in Maine

Rank in Maine Company Market share % in Maine 1 Progressive 14.87 2 State Farm 13.71 3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 10.77 4 Liberty Mutual 8.63 5 Allstate Corp. 7.04 6 USAA 4.82 7 MetLife 3.83 8 Concord Group Insurance 3.81 9 Travelers 3.44 10 The Hanover Insurance Group 3.22 11 Auto Club Exchange 2.97 12 MMG Insurance Co. 2.95 13 Quincy Mutual 2.84 14 National General Holdings Corp. 2.48 15 American Family Insurance 1.71 16 Frankenmuth Insurance 1.69 17 Horace Mann 1.59 18 Vermont Mutual Insurance 1.41 19 The Hartford 1.14 20 Amica 1.09 21 Sentry 0.99 22 Farmers Insurance 0.7 23 Ohio Mutual Insurance Group 0.55 24 Nationwide 0.54 25 MAPFRE 0.5 26 American National 0.37 27 Union Mutual 0.36 28 Chubb 0.36 29 VA Farm Bureau Federation 0.27 30 Markel 0.26 31 Kemper 0.25 32 Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co. 0.18 33 ACUITY A Mutual Insurance Co. 0.17 34 Global Indemnity 0.13 35 AIG 0.07 36 California Casualty 0.05 37 PURE 0.04 38 Safety Insurance 0.04 39 General Electric Co. 0.04 40 Assurant 0.03 41 Munich Re 0.03 42 Tokio Marine 0.03 43 Donegal 0.02 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for private passenger auto insurance.



