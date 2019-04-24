No matter what type of life insurance policy you buy, you'll get better quotes the younger you are. But that doesn't mean that life insurance rates are unaffordable at higher ages.

We’ve compiled average life insurance rates below so you can see how prices compare at different ages and for various term life insurance policy amounts and lengths.

Term life insurance rates

Average annual rates for $500,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $500,000 policy 20-year $500,000 policy 30-year $500,000 policy
Male age 25 $242 $302 $388
Male age 30 $235 $308 $406
Male age 35 $281 $319 $458
Male age 40 $295 $380 $652
Male age 45 $342 $573 $968
Male age 50 $509 $879 $1,541
Male age 55 $833 $1,429 $2,906
Male age 60 $1,348 $2,480 n/a
Female age 25 $218 $256 $340
Female age 30 $220 $271 $359
Female age 35 $231 $311 $409
Female age 40 $272 $341 $551
Female age 45 $372 $479 $776
Female age 50 $447 $694 $1,200
Female age 55 $655 $1,093 $2,144
Female age 60 $937 $1,765 n/a

Average annual rates for $1,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $1,000,000 policy 20-year $1,000,000 policy 30-year $1,000,000 policy
Male age 25 $327 $425 $672
Male age 30 $327 $432 $724
Male age 35 $335 $471 $822
Male age 40 $394 $668 $1,207
Male age 45 $565 $1,064 $1,830
Male age 50 $878 $1,649 $2,946
Male age 55 $1,534 $2,691 $5,589
Male age 60 $2,545 $4,782 n/a
Female age 25 $272 $363 $553
Female age 30 $274 $374 $634
Female age 35 $285 $425 $730
Female age 40 $361 $595 $1,014
Female age 45 $537 $864 $1,459
Female age 50 $787 $1,287 $2,264
Female age 55 $1,192 $2,045 $4,086
Female age 60 $1,682 $3,371 n/a

Average annual rates for $2,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $2,000,000 policy 20-year $2,000,000 policy 30-year $2,000,000 policy
Male age 25 $469 $790 $1,282
Male age 30 $484 $801 $1,387
Male age 35 $517 $872 $1,576
Male age 40 $727 $1,265 $2,350
Male age 45 $1,184 $2,192 $3,827
Male age 50 $1,861 $3,423 $6,173
Male age 55 $3,112 $5,545 $11,696
Male age 60 $5,060 $9,870 n/a
Female age 25 $420 $665 $1,044
Female age 30 $445 $685 $1,199
Female age 35 $461 $789 $1,391
Female age 40 $654 $1,129 $1,958
Female age 45 $1,093 $1,750 $2,984
Female age 50 $1,634 $2,672 $4,666
Female age 55 $2,482 $4,231 $8,437
Female age 60 $3,543 $6,992 n/a

Average annual rates for $3,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $3,000,000 policy 20-year $3,000,000 policy 30-year $3,000,000 policy
Male age 25 $668 $1,154 $1,892
Male age 30 $696 $1,166 $2,050
Male age 35 $746 $1,273 $2,329
Male age 40 $1,061 $1,861 $3,489
Male age 45 $1,746 $3,252 $5,710
Male age 50 $2,759 $5,099 $9,223
Male age 55 $4,636 $8,291 $17,508
Male age 60 $7,555 $14,770 n/a
Female age 25 $595 $966 $1,535
Female age 30 $619 $992 $1,763
Female age 35 $655 $1,153 $2,051
Female age 40 $945 $1,663 $2,901
Female age 45 $1,604 $2,590 $4,441
Female age 50 $2,417 $3,972 $6,965
Female age 55 $3,689 $6,312 $12,620
Female age 60 $5,282 $10,454 n/a

Average annual rates for $5,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $5,000,000 policy 20-year $5,000,000 policy 30-year $5,000,000 policy
Male age 25 $1,065 $1,882 $3,112
Male age 30 $1,120 $1,895 $3,371
Male age 35 $1,204 $2,074 $3,834
Male age 40 $1,729 $3,054 $5,768
Male age 45 $2,871 $5,373 $9,471
Male age 50 $4,556 $8,451 $15,325
Male age 55 $7,684 $14,035 $29,133
Male age 60 $12,544 $24,569 n/a
Female age 25 $946 $1,567 $2,518
Female age 30 $985 $1,606 $2,892
Female age 35 $1,044 $1,880 $3,372
Female age 40 $1,526 $2,729 $4,789
Female age 45 $2,627 $4,270 $7,356
Female age 50 $3,983 $6,572 $11,563
Female age 55 $6,102 $10,473 $20,987
Female age 60 $8,758 $17,378 n/a

FAQ

What is the average life insurance cost per month?

For a male age 30, the average life insurance cost per month is $27.25 for a $1 million, 10-year term life insurance policy. For a 30-year-old woman, the average monthly price is $22.83 for the same policy. At age 40, the average life insurance cost per month is $32.83 for a male and $30.08 for a female for a $1 million, 10-year policy.

What is a good price for term life insurance?

If you’re in excellent health and a non-smoker, a good price for term life insurance for a 10-year, $1 million policy is under $400 a year for a male up until age 40, and under $300 a year for a female up until age 40.

At what age should you buy life insurance?

You should buy life insurance at the youngest age when you have a need for it. This could be when you get married, buy a house or have a baby. These life events often mean that someone else relies on you financially, and that signals a need for life insurance.

Methodology: We averaged the three cheapest rates we found online for term life. Rates are for men and women of average height and weight, non-smoking, with normal blood pressure, in excellent health, with no DUIs or tickets on their driving records. Your own rates will be different.

