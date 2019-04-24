No matter what type of life insurance policy you buy, you'll get better quotes the younger you are. But that doesn't mean that life insurance rates are unaffordable at higher ages.
We’ve compiled average life insurance rates below so you can see how prices compare at different ages and for various term life insurance policy amounts and lengths.
Term life rates in this article:
Average annual rates for $500,000 in term life insurance
|Sex and age
|10-year $500,000 policy
|20-year $500,000 policy
|30-year $500,000 policy
|Male age 25
|$242
|$302
|$388
|Male age 30
|$235
|$308
|$406
|Male age 35
|$281
|$319
|$458
|Male age 40
|$295
|$380
|$652
|Male age 45
|$342
|$573
|$968
|Male age 50
|$509
|$879
|$1,541
|Male age 55
|$833
|$1,429
|$2,906
|Male age 60
|$1,348
|$2,480
|n/a
|Female age 25
|$218
|$256
|$340
|Female age 30
|$220
|$271
|$359
|Female age 35
|$231
|$311
|$409
|Female age 40
|$272
|$341
|$551
|Female age 45
|$372
|$479
|$776
|Female age 50
|$447
|$694
|$1,200
|Female age 55
|$655
|$1,093
|$2,144
|Female age 60
|$937
|$1,765
|n/a
Average annual rates for $1,000,000 in term life insurance
|Sex and age
|10-year $1,000,000 policy
|20-year $1,000,000 policy
|30-year $1,000,000 policy
|Male age 25
|$327
|$425
|$672
|Male age 30
|$327
|$432
|$724
|Male age 35
|$335
|$471
|$822
|Male age 40
|$394
|$668
|$1,207
|Male age 45
|$565
|$1,064
|$1,830
|Male age 50
|$878
|$1,649
|$2,946
|Male age 55
|$1,534
|$2,691
|$5,589
|Male age 60
|$2,545
|$4,782
|n/a
|Female age 25
|$272
|$363
|$553
|Female age 30
|$274
|$374
|$634
|Female age 35
|$285
|$425
|$730
|Female age 40
|$361
|$595
|$1,014
|Female age 45
|$537
|$864
|$1,459
|Female age 50
|$787
|$1,287
|$2,264
|Female age 55
|$1,192
|$2,045
|$4,086
|Female age 60
|$1,682
|$3,371
|n/a
Average annual rates for $2,000,000 in term life insurance
|Sex and age
|10-year $2,000,000 policy
|20-year $2,000,000 policy
|30-year $2,000,000 policy
|Male age 25
|$469
|$790
|$1,282
|Male age 30
|$484
|$801
|$1,387
|Male age 35
|$517
|$872
|$1,576
|Male age 40
|$727
|$1,265
|$2,350
|Male age 45
|$1,184
|$2,192
|$3,827
|Male age 50
|$1,861
|$3,423
|$6,173
|Male age 55
|$3,112
|$5,545
|$11,696
|Male age 60
|$5,060
|$9,870
|n/a
|Female age 25
|$420
|$665
|$1,044
|Female age 30
|$445
|$685
|$1,199
|Female age 35
|$461
|$789
|$1,391
|Female age 40
|$654
|$1,129
|$1,958
|Female age 45
|$1,093
|$1,750
|$2,984
|Female age 50
|$1,634
|$2,672
|$4,666
|Female age 55
|$2,482
|$4,231
|$8,437
|Female age 60
|$3,543
|$6,992
|n/a
Average annual rates for $3,000,000 in term life insurance
|Sex and age
|10-year $3,000,000 policy
|20-year $3,000,000 policy
|30-year $3,000,000 policy
|Male age 25
|$668
|$1,154
|$1,892
|Male age 30
|$696
|$1,166
|$2,050
|Male age 35
|$746
|$1,273
|$2,329
|Male age 40
|$1,061
|$1,861
|$3,489
|Male age 45
|$1,746
|$3,252
|$5,710
|Male age 50
|$2,759
|$5,099
|$9,223
|Male age 55
|$4,636
|$8,291
|$17,508
|Male age 60
|$7,555
|$14,770
|n/a
|Female age 25
|$595
|$966
|$1,535
|Female age 30
|$619
|$992
|$1,763
|Female age 35
|$655
|$1,153
|$2,051
|Female age 40
|$945
|$1,663
|$2,901
|Female age 45
|$1,604
|$2,590
|$4,441
|Female age 50
|$2,417
|$3,972
|$6,965
|Female age 55
|$3,689
|$6,312
|$12,620
|Female age 60
|$5,282
|$10,454
|n/a
Average annual rates for $5,000,000 in term life insurance
|Sex and age
|10-year $5,000,000 policy
|20-year $5,000,000 policy
|30-year $5,000,000 policy
|Male age 25
|$1,065
|$1,882
|$3,112
|Male age 30
|$1,120
|$1,895
|$3,371
|Male age 35
|$1,204
|$2,074
|$3,834
|Male age 40
|$1,729
|$3,054
|$5,768
|Male age 45
|$2,871
|$5,373
|$9,471
|Male age 50
|$4,556
|$8,451
|$15,325
|Male age 55
|$7,684
|$14,035
|$29,133
|Male age 60
|$12,544
|$24,569
|n/a
|Female age 25
|$946
|$1,567
|$2,518
|Female age 30
|$985
|$1,606
|$2,892
|Female age 35
|$1,044
|$1,880
|$3,372
|Female age 40
|$1,526
|$2,729
|$4,789
|Female age 45
|$2,627
|$4,270
|$7,356
|Female age 50
|$3,983
|$6,572
|$11,563
|Female age 55
|$6,102
|$10,473
|$20,987
|Female age 60
|$8,758
|$17,378
|n/a
FAQ
What is the average life insurance cost per month?
For a male age 30, the average life insurance cost per month is $27.25 for a $1 million, 10-year term life insurance policy. For a 30-year-old woman, the average monthly price is $22.83 for the same policy. At age 40, the average life insurance cost per month is $32.83 for a male and $30.08 for a female for a $1 million, 10-year policy.
What is a good price for term life insurance?
If you’re in excellent health and a non-smoker, a good price for term life insurance for a 10-year, $1 million policy is under $400 a year for a male up until age 40, and under $300 a year for a female up until age 40.
At what age should you buy life insurance?
You should buy life insurance at the youngest age when you have a need for it. This could be when you get married, buy a house or have a baby. These life events often mean that someone else relies on you financially, and that signals a need for life insurance.
Methodology: We averaged the three cheapest rates we found online for term life. Rates are for men and women of average height and weight, non-smoking, with normal blood pressure, in excellent health, with no DUIs or tickets on their driving records. Your own rates will be different.