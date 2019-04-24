No matter what type of life insurance policy you buy, you'll get better quotes the younger you are. But that doesn't mean that life insurance rates are unaffordable at higher ages.

We’ve compiled average life insurance rates below so you can see how prices compare at different ages and for various term life insurance policy amounts and lengths.

Term life rates in this article:

Average annual rates for $500,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $500,000 policy 20-year $500,000 policy 30-year $500,000 policy Male age 25 $242 $302 $388 Male age 30 $235 $308 $406 Male age 35 $281 $319 $458 Male age 40 $295 $380 $652 Male age 45 $342 $573 $968 Male age 50 $509 $879 $1,541 Male age 55 $833 $1,429 $2,906 Male age 60 $1,348 $2,480 n/a Female age 25 $218 $256 $340 Female age 30 $220 $271 $359 Female age 35 $231 $311 $409 Female age 40 $272 $341 $551 Female age 45 $372 $479 $776 Female age 50 $447 $694 $1,200 Female age 55 $655 $1,093 $2,144 Female age 60 $937 $1,765 n/a

Average annual rates for $1,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $1,000,000 policy 20-year $1,000,000 policy 30-year $1,000,000 policy Male age 25 $327 $425 $672 Male age 30 $327 $432 $724 Male age 35 $335 $471 $822 Male age 40 $394 $668 $1,207 Male age 45 $565 $1,064 $1,830 Male age 50 $878 $1,649 $2,946 Male age 55 $1,534 $2,691 $5,589 Male age 60 $2,545 $4,782 n/a Female age 25 $272 $363 $553 Female age 30 $274 $374 $634 Female age 35 $285 $425 $730 Female age 40 $361 $595 $1,014 Female age 45 $537 $864 $1,459 Female age 50 $787 $1,287 $2,264 Female age 55 $1,192 $2,045 $4,086 Female age 60 $1,682 $3,371 n/a

Average annual rates for $2,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $2,000,000 policy 20-year $2,000,000 policy 30-year $2,000,000 policy Male age 25 $469 $790 $1,282 Male age 30 $484 $801 $1,387 Male age 35 $517 $872 $1,576 Male age 40 $727 $1,265 $2,350 Male age 45 $1,184 $2,192 $3,827 Male age 50 $1,861 $3,423 $6,173 Male age 55 $3,112 $5,545 $11,696 Male age 60 $5,060 $9,870 n/a Female age 25 $420 $665 $1,044 Female age 30 $445 $685 $1,199 Female age 35 $461 $789 $1,391 Female age 40 $654 $1,129 $1,958 Female age 45 $1,093 $1,750 $2,984 Female age 50 $1,634 $2,672 $4,666 Female age 55 $2,482 $4,231 $8,437 Female age 60 $3,543 $6,992 n/a

Average annual rates for $3,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $3,000,000 policy 20-year $3,000,000 policy 30-year $3,000,000 policy Male age 25 $668 $1,154 $1,892 Male age 30 $696 $1,166 $2,050 Male age 35 $746 $1,273 $2,329 Male age 40 $1,061 $1,861 $3,489 Male age 45 $1,746 $3,252 $5,710 Male age 50 $2,759 $5,099 $9,223 Male age 55 $4,636 $8,291 $17,508 Male age 60 $7,555 $14,770 n/a Female age 25 $595 $966 $1,535 Female age 30 $619 $992 $1,763 Female age 35 $655 $1,153 $2,051 Female age 40 $945 $1,663 $2,901 Female age 45 $1,604 $2,590 $4,441 Female age 50 $2,417 $3,972 $6,965 Female age 55 $3,689 $6,312 $12,620 Female age 60 $5,282 $10,454 n/a

Average annual rates for $5,000,000 in term life insurance

Sex and age 10-year $5,000,000 policy 20-year $5,000,000 policy 30-year $5,000,000 policy Male age 25 $1,065 $1,882 $3,112 Male age 30 $1,120 $1,895 $3,371 Male age 35 $1,204 $2,074 $3,834 Male age 40 $1,729 $3,054 $5,768 Male age 45 $2,871 $5,373 $9,471 Male age 50 $4,556 $8,451 $15,325 Male age 55 $7,684 $14,035 $29,133 Male age 60 $12,544 $24,569 n/a Female age 25 $946 $1,567 $2,518 Female age 30 $985 $1,606 $2,892 Female age 35 $1,044 $1,880 $3,372 Female age 40 $1,526 $2,729 $4,789 Female age 45 $2,627 $4,270 $7,356 Female age 50 $3,983 $6,572 $11,563 Female age 55 $6,102 $10,473 $20,987 Female age 60 $8,758 $17,378 n/a

FAQ

What is the average life insurance cost per month?

For a male age 30, the average life insurance cost per month is $27.25 for a $1 million, 10-year term life insurance policy. For a 30-year-old woman, the average monthly price is $22.83 for the same policy. At age 40, the average life insurance cost per month is $32.83 for a male and $30.08 for a female for a $1 million, 10-year policy.

What is a good price for term life insurance?

If you’re in excellent health and a non-smoker, a good price for term life insurance for a 10-year, $1 million policy is under $400 a year for a male up until age 40, and under $300 a year for a female up until age 40.

At what age should you buy life insurance?

You should buy life insurance at the youngest age when you have a need for it. This could be when you get married, buy a house or have a baby. These life events often mean that someone else relies on you financially, and that signals a need for life insurance.

Methodology: We averaged the three cheapest rates we found online for term life. Rates are for men and women of average height and weight, non-smoking, with normal blood pressure, in excellent health, with no DUIs or tickets on their driving records. Your own rates will be different.