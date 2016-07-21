The EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge has officially ended! The results are in and with them, comes interesting insight into safe driving habits on the road. Check out the key findings from New York and Massachusetts drivers below.

The Challenge between New York and Massachusetts was conducted with the safe-driving app EverDrive, which measures drivers on speeding, phone use, braking, acceleration and cornering. Drivers competed for two weeks in a skills-based competition in these five categories, and in the end, Massachusetts drivers had a slight edge on New Yorkers’ scores.

However, both states do struggle with speeding and phone use. As a result, New York and Massachusetts rank in the bottom 15 states for driving in the United States. New York drivers were overall 7% worse than Massachusetts drivers.

New York Findings:

Safest city to drive in is Amherst with an average score of 88

with an average score of Least safe city to drive in is New York City with an average score of 63

Speeding (10+ MPH over the posted speed limit) 48% of all drives contain speeding Average 2.5 speeding incidents per trip Average 5.25 incidents per trip where speeding has occurred at least once Ranks 6th worst nationally

Phone Use (any use or movement of the phone while car is moving) 32% of all drives contain phone use Average 1.2 phone uses per trip Average 3.64 phone uses per trip where the driver uses their phone at least once Ranks 11th worst nationally

David Bentley of Medford, MA - $10,000 EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge Grand Prize Winner!

Massachusetts Findings:

Safest city to drive in is North Reading with an average score of 81

with an average score of Least safe city to drive in is Boston with an average score of 70

Speeding (10+ MPH over the posted speed limit) 50% of all drives contain speeding Average 2.5 speeding incidents per trip Average 5.08 incidents per trip where speeding has occurred at least once Ranks 7th worst nationally

Phone Use (any use or movement of the phone while car is moving) 30% of all drives contain phone use Average 1.1 phone uses per trip Average 3.63 phone uses per trip where the driver uses their phone at least once Ranks 19th worst nationally

Jennifer Brandel - $2,000 EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge Boston Winner!

EverDrivers have improved approximately 30% on average over the past two months. Furthermore, safe driving awareness for consistent app users contributed to a 37% decrease in phone use behind the wheel.

“Massachusetts and New York are historically two of the most dangerous driving states and EverQuote knew we had to take action to make roads safer in local communities,” said EverQuote’s EVP of Consumer Products, Andrew Ressler. “EverDrive helps users nationwide improve driving skills, and the majority of Massachusetts and New York drivers have improved by approximately 30 percent over the last two months.”

Over the course of the EverDrive Safe Driving Challenge and nationwide sweepstakes, 20 million miles were driven in over 1.75 million trips. EverDrive is free to download and available for iOS and Android.

