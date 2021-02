USAA and Amica are the best auto insurers in New England. This region encompasses Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

New England Overall Satisfaction Policy Offerings Price Billing Process

and Policy

Information Interaction Claims USAA* Amica Mutual The Hartford State Farm Travelers Liberty Mutual Allstate Nationwide Arbella Progressive MetLife Safeco Plymouth Rock

Assurance MAPFRE Insurance The Hanover Safety Insurance *USAA is profiled, but not rank eligible, because they do not meet the study award criteria.

What the Power Circle Ratings mean:

= Among the best

= Better than most

= About average

= The rest

Source: J.D. Power Ratings Auto Claims Satisfaction Study 2017. J.D. Power's Power Circles Ratings do not include all information used to determine J.D. Power awards. See jdpower.com for more information on Power Circles Ratings. Your experience may vary.

