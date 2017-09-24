USAA and Tennessee Farm Bureau Insurance are the best auto insurers in the Southeast. This region encompasses Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

J.D. Power ranks customer satisfaction for 11 regions, measuring satisfaction with price, claims and other factors, below.

Choose a region:

California | Central | Florida | Mid-Atlantic | New England | New York | North Central | Northwest | Southeast | Southwest | Texas

Southeast Overall

Satisfaction Policy

Offerings Price Billing Process

and Policy

Information Interaction Claims USAA* Farm Bureau

Insurance-Tennessee Auto-Owners

Insurance NC Farm Bureau Alfa Insurance KY Farm Bureau State Farm Nationwide Progressive Travelers National General MetLife Liberty Mutual Allstate Safeco *USAA is profiled, but not rank eligible, because they do not meet the study award criteria.

What the Power Circle Ratings mean:

= Among the best

= Better than most

= About average

= The rest

Source: J.D. Power Ratings Auto Claims Satisfaction Study 2017. J.D. Power's Power Circles Ratings do not include all information used to determine J.D. Power awards. See jdpower.com for more information on Power Circles Ratings. Your experience may vary.

All information provided by J.D. Power is proprietary information owned by J.D. Power and is protected by U.S. and international copyright law and conventions. Reproduction of this information, in whole or in part, by any means is prohibited without the express written consent of J.D. Power, other than printing copies of the J.D. Power content by site visitors for their personal use. J.D. Power® is a registered trademark of J.D. Power.

