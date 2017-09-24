The mid-Atlantic region has several top-rated car insurance companies. USAA and NJM Insurance have top scores across the board, but they have eligibility requirements for customers. The Hartford, Erie and Plymouth Rock also rank very well. This region encompasses Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

J.D. Power ranks customer satisfaction for 11 regions, measuring satisfaction with price, claims and other factors, below.

Mid-Atlantic Overall Satisfaction Policy Offerings Price Billing Process

and Policy

Information Interaction Claims USAA* NJM Insurance Co.* The Hartford Erie Insurance Plymouth Rock Assurance Travelers CSAA Insurance Group Allstate Farmers Nationwide Liberty Mutual State Farm Progressive *USAA and NJM Insurance Co. are profiled, but not rank eligible, because they do not meet the study award criteria.

What the Power Circle Ratings mean:

= Among the best

= Better than most

= About average

= The rest

