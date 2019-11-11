Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Iowa, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, such as the years of a mortgage. When you get life insurance quotes, you’ll want to know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. It’s a good idea to match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in Iowa

Rank in Iowa Company Market share % in Iowa 1 Northwestern Mutual 12.67 2 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 6.06 3 New York Life 5.70 4 Lincoln Financial 5.22 5 Principal Financial Group Inc. 5.19 6 State Farm 4.58 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.50 8 John Hancock 2.90 9 Transamerica 2.77 10 MassMutual 2.65 11 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.56 12 Protective 2.22 13 Guardian 2.19 14 Securian 1.88 15 Pacific Life 1.77 16 Voya Financial Inc. 1.61 17 Global Atlantic 1.52 18 AIG 1.49 19 Mutual of Omaha 1.38 20 Primerica 1.34 21 CNO Financial Group 1.28 22 Brighthouse Financial 1.26 23 Genworth 1.12 24 RiverSource 1.12 25 American Family Life Insurance Co. 1.10 26 Great-West 1.01 27 Penn Mutual 1.00 28 KUVARE 0.97 29 Globe Life Inc. 0.92 30 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.92 31 Ohio National 0.90 32 AXA Equitable 0.90 33 Nationwide 0.88 34 National Western Life Grp Inc. 0.87 35 MetLife 0.86 36 Western & Southern Financial 0.79 37 Talcott Resolution 0.75 38 Legal & General 0.74 39 TIAA 0.70 40 EMC National Life Co. 0.68 41 Ameritas 0.66 42 Jackson 0.64 43 OneAmerica 0.63 44 Pekin Life Insurance Co. 0.60 45 CUNA Mutual 0.52 46 Athene 0.46 47 Symetra 0.45 48 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.45 49 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.40 50 American National 0.37 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



