The Hartford Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

The Hartford ratings

The Hartford earned 3 out 5 stars for auto insurance satisfaction from customers. Auto insurance price satisfaction was rated 3.5 stars. Home insurance customers gave The Hartford 4 stars.

The Hartford's auto insurance customers were mostly unsure if they would choose the company again. Only 47% said they would choose the company again, the lowest percentage among the 15 companies in our survey except for American Family, which was also at 47%. Home insurance customers were more positive, with 60% saying they'd choose The Hartford again.

Complaints about The Hartford insurance are at or below the industry median, but are generally higher than the complaint levels of other companies in our survey.





The Hartford auto insurance ratings

Overall: 3 stars

This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

See more company ratings in our best car insurance companies survey.

The Hartford car insurance price comparison

We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare among The Hartford and other insurers. We found that it is among the four cheapest companies.

Insurance company Average annual premium Shelter Insurance Co. $1,453 Erie Insurance $1,488 The Hartford $1,549 American Family $1,551

Does The Hartford have what you want?

Do you want special features for your car insurance policy? Here's a look at what The Hartford offers as add-ons or as separate policies. Note that options may not be available in all states.

Yes Accident forgiveness insurance?

Your rates won't go up because of one accident Yes New car replacement

If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model Yes Gap insurance

If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease Yes Non-owner insurance

Liability insurance for people who don't own cars No Rideshare insurance

Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers Yes, TrueLane Usage-based insurance

Rates based on safe driving No Pay-per-mile insurance

Rates based on miles driven per day Yes SR-22 filings

For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state

The Hartford homeowners insurance ratings

Overall: 4 stars

Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars

Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars

We asked current home insurance customers of The Hartford to rate the company. Here are their scores.

See more company ratings in our best home insurance companies survey.

AARP & The Hartford

Through an agreement with the AARP, The Hartford markets home and auto insurance to AARP members. And through The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence, the company researches topics such as safety, mobility and independence for the age 50+ market.

The Hartford contact information

One Hartford Plaza

690 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT 06155

website

Customer service for policyholders: 1-877-896-9320

Claims service for AARP customers: 1-877-805-9918

Claims service for non-AARP customers: 1-800-243-5860

Methodology

For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of The Hartford in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.

For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Oct. 16, 2019