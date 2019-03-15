The Hartford Insurance Review

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
The Hartford ratings
The Hartford earned 3 out 5 stars for auto insurance satisfaction from customers. Auto insurance price satisfaction was rated 3.5 stars. Home insurance customers gave The Hartford 4 stars.
The Hartford's auto insurance customers were mostly unsure if they would choose the company again. Only 47% said they would choose the company again, the lowest percentage among the 15 companies in our survey except for American Family, which was also at 47%. Home insurance customers were more positive, with 60% saying they'd choose The Hartford again.
Complaints about The Hartford insurance are at or below the industry median, but are generally higher than the complaint levels of other companies in our survey.
In this review
Auto insurance satisfaction ratings
Price comparison
Auto insurance policy features
Home insurance satisfaction ratings
AARP & The Hartford
Contact information for The Hartford
The Hartford auto insurance ratings
Overall: 3 stars
This rating includes star ratings by customers and the percentage who say they would buy from the company again.
Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
The Hartford car insurance price comparison
We analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users with good driving records to see how prices compare among The Hartford and other insurers. We found that it is among the four cheapest companies.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium
|Shelter Insurance Co.
|$1,453
|Erie Insurance
|$1,488
|The Hartford
|$1,549
|American Family
|$1,551
Does The Hartford have what you want?
Do you want special features for your car insurance policy? Here's a look at what The Hartford offers as add-ons or as separate policies. Note that options may not be available in all states.
|Yes
|Accident forgiveness insurance?
Your rates won't go up because of one accident
|Yes
|New car replacement
If your car is totaled you'll be reimbursed for a new model
|Yes
|Gap insurance
If your car is totaled you'll be paid the difference between its value and what you owe on a car loan or lease
|Yes
|Non-owner insurance
Liability insurance for people who don't own cars
|No
|Rideshare insurance
Extra coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
|Yes, TrueLane
|Usage-based insurance
Rates based on safe driving
|No
|Pay-per-mile insurance
Rates based on miles driven per day
|Yes
|SR-22 filings
For drivers who are required to show proof of auto insurance to their state
The Hartford homeowners insurance ratingsWe asked current home insurance customers of The Hartford to rate the company. Here are their scores.
Overall: 4 stars
Price satisfaction: 3.5 stars
Customer service satisfaction: 4 stars
AARP & The Hartford
Through an agreement with the AARP, The Hartford markets home and auto insurance to AARP members. And through The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence, the company researches topics such as safety, mobility and independence for the age 50+ market.
The Hartford contact information
One Hartford Plaza
690 Asylum Avenue
Hartford, CT 06155
website
Customer service for policyholders: 1-877-896-9320
Claims service for AARP customers: 1-877-805-9918
Claims service for non-AARP customers: 1-800-243-5860
Methodology
For star ratings and whether customers would choose the company again, EverQuote commissioned a survey of 150 current customers of The Hartford in January 2019. The survey was not open to the public on EverQuote.com.
For premium comparisons, we analyzed premiums reported by EverQuote users from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. Users had liability limits of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist limits of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). Rates are for a single driver with one vehicle and no accidents or violations. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Oct. 16, 2019
Other companies to consider: