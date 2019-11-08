Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Alaska, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Largest life insurance companies in Alaska

Rank in Alaska Company Market share % in Alaska 1 Lombard International 35.44 2 New York Life 12.73 3 Prudential Financial Inc. 7.60 4 Lincoln Financial 7.26 5 State Farm 4.18 6 Zurich 3.06 7 Northwestern Mutual 1.74 8 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.57 9 John Hancock 1.54 10 Pacific Life 1.48 11 USAA 1.39 12 Transamerica 1.33 13 Securian 1.29 14 Brighthouse Financial 1.10 15 Globe Life Inc. 1.10 16 Primerica 1.07 17 Protective 1.04 18 AIG 1.02 19 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.98 20 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 0.84 21 Voya Financial Inc. 0.73 22 Allstate Corp 0.61 23 COUNTRY Financial 0.61 24 RiverSource 0.59 25 MassMutual 0.57 26 AXA Equitable 0.54 27 Mutual of Omaha 0.51 28 Genworth 0.47 29 Nationwide 0.41 30 National Life Group 0.38 31 MetLife 0.37 32 Guardian 0.36 33 Allianz 0.36 34 OneAmerica 0.34 35 Western & Southern Financial 0.34 36 Legal & General 0.34 37 Talcott Resolution 0.33 38 Jackson 0.24 39 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.21 40 Homesteaders Life Co. 0.21 41 Wilton Re 0.21 42 Nassau Re 0.20 43 TIAA 0.20 44 American National 0.18 45 Symetra 0.17 46 Global Atlantic 0.17 47 CUNA Mutual 0.15 48 Penn Mutual 0.15 49 Athene 0.14 50 Unum Group 0.14 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



