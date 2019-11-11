Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Arkansas, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is generally the most affordable way to get life insurance. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Largest life insurance companies in Arkansas

Rank in Arkansas Company Market share % in Arkansas 1 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 6.59 2 State Farm 6.17 3 Northwestern Mutual 5.64 4 New York Life 4.84 5 Lincoln Financial 4.31 6 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 3.81 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.34 8 Protective 3.03 9 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 2.82 10 AIG 2.71 11 John Hancock 2.68 12 Transamerica 2.34 13 Mutual of Omaha 2.20 14 MassMutual 2.11 15 Globe Life Inc. 1.68 16 MetLife 1.59 17 AXA Equitable 1.56 18 Primerica 1.55 19 Pacific Life 1.49 20 Unum Group 1.43 21 American National 1.39 22 Zurich 1.26 23 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 1.24 24 Kemper 1.24 25 Brighthouse Financial 1.21 26 Voya Financial Inc. 1.17 27 Nationwide 1.15 28 Talcott Resolution 1.14 29 Securian 1.06 30 Genworth 1.04 31 Jackson 1.04 32 Ohio National 0.94 33 Selected Funeral & Life Insurance Co. 0.94 34 Western & Southern Financial 0.91 35 CNO Financial Group 0.85 36 RiverSource 0.80 37 Penn Mutual 0.76 38 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.74 39 Legal & General 0.70 40 USAA 0.69 41 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.69 42 Guardian 0.67 43 Great-West 0.66 44 Allianz 0.66 45 Symetra 0.63 46 Allstate Corp. 0.61 47 OneAmerica 0.50 48 National Life Group 0.50 49 Wilton Re 0.50 50 Security National Financial 0.49 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



