Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in California, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, such as the years of a mortgage. When you get life insurance quotes, it’s smart to know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in California

Rank in California Company Market share % in California 1 New York Life 8.44 2 Transamerica 7.00 3 Northwestern Mutual 5.41 4 Lincoln Financial 5.12 5 MassMutual 4.46 6 Pacific Life 4.24 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.93 8 AIG 3.83 9 John Hancock 3.59 10 State Farm 3.36 11 Primerica 2.81 12 National Life Group 2.69 13 Zurich 2.32 14 AXA Equitable 2.19 15 Voya Financial Inc. 2.16 16 Nationwide 2.12 17 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.91 18 Brighthouse Financial 1.86 19 Protective 1.84 20 Securian 1.60 21 Allianz 1.50 22 MetLife 1.37 23 Guardian 1.36 24 AAA Life Insurance 1.32 25 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.31 26 Penn Mutual 1.28 27 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.20 28 Genworth 1.17 29 Mutual of Omaha 1.02 30 Globe Life Inc. 0.98 31 OneAmerica 0.95 32 Western & Southern Financial 0.89 33 Legal & General 0.83 34 RiverSource 0.83 35 Global Atlantic 0.77 36 Talcott Resolution 0.75 37 Ameritas 0.74 38 USAA 0.73 39 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.71 40 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.62 41 Ohio National 0.61 42 Jackson 0.58 43 Allstate Corp. 0.58 44 American National 0.53 45 Nassau Re 0.40 46 Unum Group 0.38 47 Wilton Re 0.38 48 TIAA 0.37 49 Symetra 0.36 50 CNO Financial Group 0.30 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



