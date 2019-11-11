Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Connecticut, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Connecticut

Rank in Connecticut Company Market share % in Connecticut 1 Northwestern Mutual 13.97 2 MassMutual 8.72 3 Lincoln Financial 8.17 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.61 5 Guardian 4.26 6 John Hancock 4.04 7 New York Life 3.95 8 Brighthouse Financial 3.79 9 MetLife 2.97 10 Penn Mutual 2.70 11 Voya Financial Inc. 2.53 12 AXA Equitable 2.35 13 Transamerica 2.08 14 Pacific Life 2.01 15 AIG 2.01 16 Nationwide 1.62 17 Genworth 1.49 18 Securian 1.45 19 Primerica 1.36 20 Protective 1.36 21 Legal & General 1.29 22 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.23 23 National Life Group 1.22 24 RiverSource 1.13 25 Mutual of Omaha 1.09 26 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.01 27 Ameritas 0.97 28 Western & Southern Financial 0.89 29 Talcott Resolution 0.86 30 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.84 31 Allianz 0.78 32 State Farm 0.77 33 Nassau Re 0.69 34 Globe Life Inc. 0.66 35 USAA 0.66 36 TIAA 0.62 37 OneAmerica 0.56 38 Ohio National 0.54 39 Symetra 0.53 40 Allstate Corp. 0.52 41 Jackson 0.50 42 CNO Financial Group 0.50 43 Cigna 0.48 44 Amica Life Insurance Co. 0.41 45 Sun Life Financial 0.40 46 Global Atlantic 0.39 47 Unum Group 0.34 48 Sec Mutual Life Insurance Co. of NY 0.28 49 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.27 50 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.27 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



