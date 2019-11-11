Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Hawaii, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Whether you’re healthy or even if you have some medical conditions, shopping around for life insurance quotes can save you money.

Largest life insurance companies in Hawaii

Rank in Hawaii Company Market share % in Hawaii 1 Pacific Life 10.34 2 New York Life 6.18 3 Lincoln Financial 5.16 4 John Hancock 5.00 5 Transamerica 4.62 6 Guardian 4.51 7 State Farm 3.94 8 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 3.54 9 Northwestern Mutual 3.42 10 Primerica 3.42 11 Globe Life Inc. 3.22 12 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.21 13 MassMutual 3.02 14 AIG 2.84 15 Securian 2.57 16 Voya Financial Inc. 2.56 17 RiverSource 1.94 18 Standard 1.89 19 Western & Southern Financial 1.70 20 Protective 1.54 21 National Life Group 1.45 22 Mutual of Omaha 1.44 23 Nationwide 1.42 24 AXA Equitable 1.40 25 Symetra 1.28 26 OneAmerica 1.26 27 USAA 1.13 28 Global Atlantic 1.12 29 Genworth 1.10 30 Brighthouse Financial 1.05 31 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.05 32 MetLife 0.85 33 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.82 34 CUNA Mutual 0.75 35 American National 0.60 36 Allstate Corp. 0.58 37 Talcott Resolution 0.56 38 Allianz 0.50 39 Sun Life Financial 0.42 40 Legal & General 0.40 41 Penn Mutual 0.40 42 Jackson 0.40 43 Assurity 0.36 44 Wilton Re 0.32 45 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.31 46 CNO Financial Group 0.30 47 TIAA 0.26 48 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.25 49 Ameritas 0.25 50 Beneficial Life 0.23 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



