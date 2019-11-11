Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Illinois, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes can increase every year with age? Getting quotes as soon as you need life insurance can lock you in at cheaper rates.

Largest life insurance companies in Illinois

Rank in Illinois Company Market share % in Illinois 1 Northwestern Mutual 13.66 2 Lincoln Financial 5.77 3 State Farm 5.26 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 5.06 5 COUNTRY Financial 4.13 6 MassMutual 3.94 7 New York Life 3.84 8 John Hancock 3.18 9 Transamerica 3.11 10 Pacific Life 3.09 11 AXA Equitable 2.41 12 AIG 2.19 13 Brighthouse Financial 2.04 14 Protective 1.99 15 MetLife 1.92 16 Penn Mutual 1.78 17 Securian 1.73 18 Voya Financial Inc. 1.56 19 Primerica 1.49 20 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.47 21 Western & Southern Financial 1.36 22 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.36 23 Guardian 1.36 24 Globe Life Inc. 1.27 25 Mutual of Omaha 1.23 26 Nationwide 1.16 27 Zurich 1.07 28 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.03 29 Genworth 0.99 30 Ohio National 0.91 31 Legal & General 0.90 32 Talcott Resolution 0.87 33 Allstate Corp. 0.85 34 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.83 35 Pekin Life Insurance Co. 0.81 36 National Life Group 0.75 37 RiverSource 0.75 38 OneAmerica 0.72 39 Jackson 0.68 40 Allianz 0.67 41 TIAA 0.54 42 CNO Financial Group 0.46 43 Great-West 0.44 44 USAA 0.38 45 Nassau Re 0.38 46 Symetra 0.37 47 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.35 48 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.35 49 Pan American Life 0.34 50 Global Atlantic 0.34 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



