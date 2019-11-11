Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Kansas, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Whether you’re healthy or have some medical conditions, you can save money by shopping around for life insurance quotes.

Largest life insurance companies in Kansas

Rank in Kansas Company Market share % in Kansas 1 Northwestern Mutual 9.87 2 New York Life 5.99 3 State Farm 4.73 4 Lincoln Financial 4.61 5 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.34 6 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 4.22 7 MassMutual 3.64 8 Pacific Life 3.01 9 Protective 2.73 10 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.43 11 AIG 2.20 12 Transamerica 2.12 13 John Hancock 2.08 14 American Family Life Insurance Co. 2.05 15 Ohio National 1.85 16 Genworth 1.66 17 AXA Equitable 1.61 18 Penn Mutual 1.57 19 Primerica 1.57 20 Brighthouse Financial 1.54 21 Great-West 1.48 22 Globe Life Inc. 1.40 23 Securian 1.34 24 Mutual of Omaha 1.26 25 Zurich 1.14 26 Voya Financial Inc. 1.14 27 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.13 28 CNO Financial Group 1.09 29 RiverSource 1.08 30 Nationwide 1.05 31 MetLife 0.96 32 Legal & General 0.95 33 Western & Southern Financial 0.95 34 Assurity 0.94 35 Talcott Resolution 0.90 36 OneAmerica 0.87 37 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.87 38 Jackson 0.83 39 National Life Group 0.81 40 Guardian 0.72 41 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 0.71 42 USAA 0.67 43 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.64 44 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.57 45 Wilton Re 0.47 46 Nassau Re 0.46 47 American Enterprise 0.46 48 Allianz 0.44 49 Ameritas 0.44 50 Boston Mutual 0.40 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



