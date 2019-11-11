Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Louisiana, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year with age? If you need life insurance, it’s smart to get quotes as soon as possible so you can save money in the long run.

Largest life insurance companies in Louisiana

Rank in Louisiana Company Market share % in Louisiana 1 New York Life 9.77 2 State Farm 7.58 3 Northwestern Mutual 6.80 4 Primerica 3.85 5 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 3.68 6 Transamerica 3.48 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.45 8 Lincoln Financial 3.38 9 Kemper 2.85 10 AIG 2.57 11 Protective 2.30 12 MassMutual 2.12 13 Global Atlantic 1.93 14 Guardian 1.86 15 Citizens 1.85 16 Pacific Life 1.71 17 Globe Life Inc. 1.64 18 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.62 19 Brighthouse Financial 1.61 20 MetLife 1.58 21 John Hancock 1.53 22 Securian 1.49 23 Mutual of Omaha 1.49 24 Unum Group 1.34 25 Western & Southern Financial 1.31 26 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.13 27 Talcott Resolution 1.11 28 Ohio National 1.07 29 Allstate Corp. 0.99 30 AXA Equitable 0.98 31 Genworth 0.92 32 American National 0.87 33 Voya Financial Inc. 0.82 34 Wilton Re 0.81 35 Jackson 0.78 36 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.75 37 Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co. 0.68 38 Assurant 0.68 39 Penn Mutual 0.67 40 Nationwide 0.67 41 Great-West 0.60 42 USAA 0.59 43 OneAmerica 0.55 44 National Life Group 0.55 45 Legal & General 0.52 46 RiverSource 0.46 47 Aflac 0.46 48 CUNA Mutual 0.43 49 Athene 0.43 50 Ameritas 0.42 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



