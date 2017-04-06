Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue





Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Louisiana drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 22%, slightly lower than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase Louisiana $2,108/year $2,577/year 22% Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Louisiana drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 35%, similar to the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase Louisiana $2,108/year $2,854/year 35% Nationwide average 36%

Auto insurance premiums in Louisiana cities

City Average annual premium Alexandria $2,004 Baton Rouge $2,181 Bossier City $1,841 Chalmette $2,096 Covington $2,011 Denham Springs $2,249 Gonzales $2,326 Gretna $2,245 Hammond $1,945 Harvey $2,384 Houma $1,959 Kenner $2,141 La Place $2,175 Lafayette $2,125 Lake Charles $2,132 Marrero $2,234 Metairie $2,234 Monroe $2,013 New Iberia $1,959 New Orleans $2,321 Opelousas $1,920 Shreveport $2,027 Slidell $2,029 Sulphur $2,122 Thibodaux $2,070 West Monroe $1,960 Westwego $2,195





You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Louisiana if:

Law enforcement requests it

Your vehicle is in a car accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance

In Louisiana, failure to maintain required security or allowing coverage to lapse is subject to revocation of the vehicle's registration, vehicle impoundment, and cancellation of the vehicle's license plate. Sanctions will not be removed until the required security is provided and reinstatement fees paid.

Submitting false information in an application for registration or vehicle inspection or otherwise that the vehicle was covered subject to the above-mentioned penalties for revocation, impoundment, and cancellation, but for a period of 12 to 18 months. Sanctions not removed until proof of security provided along with reinstatement fees.

Failure to provide proof of insurance in Louisiana is subject to vehicle impoundment with a reinstatement fee of $100 for the first offense, $250 for a second offense,and $500 for subsequent offenses.

Falsely stating to Louisiana Secretary of Public Safety that applicant has valid insurance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $500, nor more than $1,000, or jail for up to 30 days.

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without required liability insurance is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, and no more than $1,000. If the vehicle is involved in an accident and is not covered by the security, the owner is subject to the following: Fine not less than $500 nor more than $1,000; Registration of vehicle revoked for 180 days; and Driving privileges suspended for 180 days. With limited exceptions, no recovery for first $15,000 of bodily injury and $25,000 of property damage if owner or operator of vehicle in accident fails to own or maintain insurance.



Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019