Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana 2019

Average Louisiana auto insurance premiums by company
|Company
|
Average yearly premium
|Farm Bureau
|
$1,891
|Safeway Insurance
|
$1,919
|AAA Insurance/Auto Club
|
$1,937
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,987
|The General
|
$2,083
|Allstate
|
$2,099
|State Farm
|
$2,150
|USAA
|
$2,158
|Progressive Insurance
|
$2,177
|Esurance
|
$2,202
|Safeco
|
$2,217
|Liberty Mutual
|
$2,370
Insurance increase after a speeding ticket
Louisiana drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 22%, slightly lower than the nationwide average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Speeding ticket
|% increase
|Louisiana
|$2,108/year
|$2,577/year
|22%
|Nationwide average
|26%
Insurance increase after an accident
Louisiana drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 35%, similar to the national average increase.
|State
|Clean driving record
|Chargeable accident, no injury
|% increase
|Louisiana
|$2,108/year
|$2,854/year
|35%
|Nationwide average
|36%
Auto insurance premiums in Louisiana cities
|City
|
Average annual premium
|Alexandria
|
$2,004
|Baton Rouge
|
$2,181
|Bossier City
|
$1,841
|Chalmette
|
$2,096
|Covington
|
$2,011
|Denham Springs
|
$2,249
|Gonzales
|
$2,326
|Gretna
|
$2,245
|Hammond
|
$1,945
|Harvey
|
$2,384
|Houma
|
$1,959
|Kenner
|
$2,141
|La Place
|
$2,175
|Lafayette
|
$2,125
|Lake Charles
|
$2,132
|Marrero
|
$2,234
|Metairie
|
$2,234
|Monroe
|
$2,013
|New Iberia
|
$1,959
|New Orleans
|
$2,321
|Opelousas
|
$1,920
|Shreveport
|
$2,027
|Slidell
|
$2,029
|Sulphur
|
$2,122
|Thibodaux
|
$2,070
|West Monroe
|
$1,960
|Westwego
|
$2,195
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Louisiana if:
- Law enforcement requests it
- Your vehicle is in a car accident
Penalties for not having auto insurance
- In Louisiana, failure to maintain required security or allowing coverage to lapse is subject to revocation of the vehicle's registration, vehicle impoundment, and cancellation of the vehicle's license plate. Sanctions will not be removed until the required security is provided and reinstatement fees paid.
- Submitting false information in an application for registration or vehicle inspection or otherwise that the vehicle was covered subject to the above-mentioned penalties for revocation, impoundment, and cancellation, but for a period of 12 to 18 months. Sanctions not removed until proof of security provided along with reinstatement fees.
- Failure to provide proof of insurance in Louisiana is subject to vehicle impoundment with a reinstatement fee of $100 for the first offense, $250 for a second offense,and $500 for subsequent offenses.
- Falsely stating to Louisiana Secretary of Public Safety that applicant has valid insurance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $500, nor more than $1,000, or jail for up to 30 days.
- Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without required liability insurance is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, and no more than $1,000. If the vehicle is involved in an accident and is not covered by the security, the owner is subject to the following:
- Fine not less than $500 nor more than $1,000;
- Registration of vehicle revoked for 180 days; and
- Driving privileges suspended for 180 days.
- With limited exceptions, no recovery for first $15,000 of bodily injury and $25,000 of property damage if owner or operator of vehicle in accident fails to own or maintain insurance.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.
Updated Aug. 23, 2019