Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana 2019

Louisiana cheapest car insurance companies

Average Louisiana auto insurance premiums by company

Company

Average yearly premium
Farm Bureau

$1,891
Safeway Insurance

$1,919
AAA Insurance/Auto Club

$1,937
Auto-Owners Insurance

$1,987
The General

$2,083
Allstate

$2,099
State Farm

$2,150
USAA

$2,158
Progressive Insurance

$2,177
Esurance

$2,202
Safeco

$2,217
Liberty Mutual

$2,370


Louisiana average car insurance premiums

Insurance increase after a speeding ticket

Louisiana drivers who get a speeding ticket end up paying an average insurance increase of 22%, slightly lower than the nationwide average increase.

State Clean driving record Speeding ticket % increase
Louisiana $2,108/year $2,577/year 22%
Nationwide average 26%

Insurance increase after an accident

Louisiana drivers who cause an accident get an average insurance increase of 35%, similar to the national average increase.

State Clean driving record Chargeable accident, no injury % increase
Louisiana $2,108/year $2,854/year 35%
Nationwide average 36%

Auto insurance premiums in Louisiana cities

City

Average annual premium
Alexandria

$2,004
Baton Rouge

$2,181
Bossier City

$1,841
Chalmette

$2,096
Covington

$2,011
Denham Springs

$2,249
Gonzales

$2,326
Gretna

$2,245
Hammond

$1,945
Harvey

$2,384
Houma

$1,959
Kenner

$2,141
La Place

$2,175
Lafayette

$2,125
Lake Charles

$2,132
Marrero

$2,234
Metairie

$2,234
Monroe

$2,013
New Iberia

$1,959
New Orleans

$2,321
Opelousas

$1,920
Shreveport

$2,027
Slidell

$2,029
Sulphur

$2,122
Thibodaux

$2,070
West Monroe

$1,960
Westwego

$2,195


Louisiana car insurance requirements

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Louisiana if:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • Your vehicle is in a car accident

Penalties for not having auto insurance

  • In Louisiana, failure to maintain required security or allowing coverage to lapse is subject to revocation of the vehicle's registration, vehicle impoundment, and cancellation of the vehicle's license plate. Sanctions will not be removed until the required security is provided and reinstatement fees paid.
  • Submitting false information in an application for registration or vehicle inspection or otherwise that the vehicle was covered subject to the above-mentioned penalties for revocation, impoundment, and cancellation, but for a period of 12 to 18 months. Sanctions not removed until proof of security provided along with reinstatement fees.
  • Failure to provide proof of insurance in Louisiana is subject to vehicle impoundment with a reinstatement fee of $100 for the first offense, $250 for a second offense,and $500 for subsequent offenses.
  • Falsely stating to Louisiana Secretary of Public Safety that applicant has valid insurance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $500, nor more than $1,000, or jail for up to 30 days.
  • Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without required liability insurance is punishable by a fine of not less than $500, and no more than $1,000. If the vehicle is involved in an accident and is not covered by the security, the owner is subject to the following:
    • Fine not less than $500 nor more than $1,000;
    • Registration of vehicle revoked for 180 days; and
    • Driving privileges suspended for 180 days.
    • With limited exceptions, no recovery for first $15,000 of bodily injury and $25,000 of property damage if owner or operator of vehicle in accident fails to own or maintain insurance.

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Rates methodology: EverQuote analyzed premiums reported by our users. Premiums are based on policies with liability of 100/300/50 ($100,000 bodily injury per person, $300,000 bodily injury per accident, $50,000 property damage) and uninsured motorist coverage of 100/300 ($100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident). We used premiums collected between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. Your own rates will be different.

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

