Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Maryland, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, like college loans or your home mortgage. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in Maryland

Rank in Maryland Company Market share % in Maryland 1 Lincoln Financial 7.21 2 Northwestern Mutual 6.01 3 Transamerica 5.85 4 New York Life 5.63 5 MassMutual 5.15 6 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.48 7 State Farm 4.02 8 John Hancock 3.63 9 AIG 2.78 10 Guardian 2.73 11 Primerica 2.38 12 Nationwide 2.29 13 Brighthouse Financial 2.04 14 MetLife 1.98 15 National Life Group 1.96 16 Protective 1.92 17 AXA Equitable 1.91 18 Pacific Life 1.70 19 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.64 20 Globe Life Inc. 1.62 21 Western & Southern Financial 1.58 22 Mutual of Omaha 1.56 23 USAA 1.49 24 Voya Financial Inc. 1.42 25 Genworth 1.40 26 Legal & General 1.34 27 Talcott Resolution 1.17 28 Penn Mutual 1.14 29 Securian 1.12 30 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.02 31 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.96 32 RiverSource 0.89 33 TIAA 0.87 34 CNO Financial Group 0.81 35 Erie Family Life Insurance Co. 0.77 36 OneAmerica 0.76 37 Ohio National 0.72 38 Allstate Corp. 0.72 39 Sec Mutual Life Insurance Co. of NY 0.64 40 Jackson 0.63 41 Great-West 0.62 42 Allianz 0.61 43 Global Atlantic 0.60 44 Unum Group 0.54 45 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.41 46 American National 0.41 47 CUNA Mutual 0.40 48 Baltimore Life Insurance Co. 0.40 49 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.39 50 Kemper 0.38 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



