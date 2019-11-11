Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Massachusetts, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Whether you’re healthy or have some medical conditions, shopping around for life insurance quotes can save you money.

Rank in Massachusetts Company Market share % in Massachusetts 1 Northwestern Mutual 9.80 2 New York Life 8.57 3 Lincoln Financial 8.04 4 MassMutual 6.46 5 John Hancock 5.76 6 SB Mutual Life Insurance Co. of MA 5.28 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 5.24 8 Guardian 4.94 9 Brighthouse Financial 3.60 10 MetLife 3.07 11 Transamerica 2.96 12 AIG 1.94 13 Pacific Life 1.76 14 RiverSource 1.66 15 Primerica 1.52 16 Voya Financial Inc. 1.50 17 AXA Equitable 1.45 18 Protective 1.44 19 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.44 20 Penn Mutual 1.40 21 Genworth 1.40 22 Nationwide 1.39 23 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.32 24 Mutual of Omaha 1.27 25 Legal & General 1.18 26 Globe Life Inc. 1.01 27 Securian 0.95 28 TIAA 0.93 29 Ohio National 0.72 30 Western & Southern Financial 0.69 31 Unum Group 0.66 32 USAA 0.58 33 Sun Life Financial 0.57 34 Boston Mutual 0.57 35 National Life Group 0.56 36 Jackson 0.55 37 Talcott Resolution 0.49 38 Nassau Re 0.43 39 Amica Life Insurance Co. 0.40 40 CNO Financial Group 0.40 41 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.37 42 Global Atlantic 0.37 43 Ameritas 0.33 44 Symetra 0.33 45 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.30 46 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.29 47 American National 0.24 48 Aflac 0.24 49 CUNA Mutual 0.22 50 Allianz 0.22 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



