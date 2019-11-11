Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Michigan, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Largest life insurance companies in Michigan

Rank in Michigan Company Market share % in Michigan 1 Northwestern Mutual 8.93 2 Lincoln Financial 8.50 3 John Hancock 5.14 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.02 5 State Farm 3.65 6 MassMutual 3.45 7 Pacific Life 3.19 8 AXA Equitable 3.09 9 New York Life 2.97 10 AIG 2.94 11 Nationwide 2.65 12 Michigan Farm Bureau 2.54 13 Transamerica 2.51 14 Protective 2.25 15 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.09 16 Brighthouse Financial 2.02 17 Penn Mutual 1.95 18 Primerica 1.86 19 Voya Financial Inc. 1.78 20 Globe Life Inc. 1.50 21 Western & Southern Financial 1.48 22 Ohio National 1.45 23 Mutual of Omaha 1.41 24 MetLife 1.39 25 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.37 26 Genworth 1.29 27 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.23 28 CNO Financial Group 1.08 29 Securian 1.07 30 RiverSource 1.07 31 Legal & General 1.07 32 AAA Life Insurance 1.06 33 Jackson 1.02 34 OneAmerica 0.87 35 Sun Life Financial 0.78 36 Auto-Owners Life Insurance Co. 0.76 37 Talcott Resolution 0.68 38 Guardian 0.66 39 CUNA Mutual 0.60 40 Allianz 0.59 41 National Life Group 0.56 42 TIAA 0.54 43 Global Atlantic 0.54 44 Zurich 0.50 45 Allstate Corp. 0.49 46 Great-West 0.48 47 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.46 48 Unum Group 0.46 49 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.45 50 Nassau Re 0.43 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



