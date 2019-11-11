Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Minnesota, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Largest life insurance companies in Minnesota

Rank in Minnesota Company Market share % in Minnesota 1 Lincoln Financial 12.00 2 Northwestern Mutual 8.43 3 John Hancock 8.06 4 AXA Equitable 5.97 5 Pacific Life 5.57 6 AIG 5.46 7 New York Life 3.09 8 Prudential Financial Inc. 2.95 9 Brighthouse Financial 2.86 10 State Farm 2.82 11 Principal Financial Group Inc. 2.22 12 Protective 2.06 13 Voya Financial Inc. 1.93 14 Securian 1.83 15 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.79 16 RiverSource 1.75 17 Nassau Re 1.65 18 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.54 19 Guardian 1.48 20 MassMutual 1.47 21 Sun Life Financial 1.44 22 Penn Mutual 1.39 23 Genworth 1.26 24 American Family Life Insurance Co. 1.17 25 Transamerica 1.12 26 Legal & General 1.01 27 Western & Southern Financial 0.84 28 MetLife 0.78 29 Mutual of Omaha 0.74 30 Nationwide 0.70 31 Globe Life Inc. 0.69 32 Primerica 0.68 33 Talcott Resolution 0.67 34 Zurich 0.65 35 Global Atlantic 0.62 36 American National 0.60 37 Allianz 0.56 38 Ameritas 0.52 39 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 0.50 40 National Life Group 0.50 41 OneAmerica 0.48 42 Ohio National 0.42 43 National Guardian Life Insurance Co. 0.38 44 Athene 0.35 45 American Enterprise 0.35 46 CNO Financial Group 0.32 47 Federated Life Insurance Co. 0.31 48 COUNTRY Financial 0.31 49 Jackson 0.28 50 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.26 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



