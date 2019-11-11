Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Mississippi, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is generally the cheapest way to get life insurance. When you get life insurance quotes, calculate how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Largest life insurance companies in Mississippi

Rank in Mississippi Company Market share % in Mississippi 1 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 8.02 2 State Farm 6.62 3 New York Life 6.03 4 Northwestern Mutual 4.61 5 Primerica 4.04 6 Lincoln Financial 3.83 7 MassMutual 3.66 8 Globe Life Inc. 3.03 9 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.01 10 John Hancock 2.85 11 Transamerica 2.84 12 Kemper 2.58 13 AIG 2.51 14 Protective 2.40 15 Mutual of Omaha 2.12 16 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.08 17 AXA Equitable 1.64 18 Brighthouse Financial 1.60 19 Pacific Life 1.49 20 Guardian 1.45 21 Wilton Re 1.43 22 MetLife 1.37 23 Alfa Life Insurance Corp. 1.35 24 Unum Group 1.32 25 Genworth 1.28 26 Nationwide 1.09 27 Western & Southern Financial 0.95 28 Securian 0.91 29 Legal & General 0.86 30 Allstate Corp 0.86 31 Penn Mutual 0.84 32 Voya Financial Inc. 0.83 33 Great-West 0.80 34 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 0.80 35 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.78 36 Aflac 0.76 37 OneAmerica 0.72 38 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.69 39 American National 0.68 40 Jackson 0.64 41 Ameritas 0.64 42 Security National Financial 0.62 43 USAA 0.59 44 Ohio National 0.59 45 Talcott Resolution 0.59 46 iA Financial 0.58 47 National Life Group 0.55 48 Global Atlantic 0.54 49 Liberty Bankers Life 0.45 50 American Fidelity 0.45 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



