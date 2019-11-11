Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Missouri, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts, like the remaining years of a mortgage. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in Missouri

Rank in Missouri Company Market share % in Missouri 1 Northwestern Mutual 11.24 2 State Farm 5.81 3 Lincoln Financial 5.11 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.58 5 New York Life 3.91 6 Pacific Life 3.26 7 MassMutual 3.08 8 John Hancock 3.08 9 American Family Life Insurance Co. 2.41 10 AIG 2.40 11 Protective 2.38 12 Transamerica 2.38 13 Western & Southern Financial 2.27 14 Securian 2.19 15 MetLife 1.94 16 Mutual of Omaha 1.86 17 Brighthouse Financial 1.80 18 Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance 1.73 19 AXA Equitable 1.69 20 Primerica 1.55 21 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.54 22 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.52 23 Globe Life Inc. 1.44 24 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 1.36 25 Voya Financial Inc. 1.36 26 Genworth 1.34 27 Zurich 1.23 28 Nationwide 1.06 29 Legal & General 1.04 30 Talcott Resolution 1.03 31 National Western Life Grp Inc. 1.01 32 OneAmerica 0.99 33 Allianz 0.86 34 Ohio National 0.86 35 Symetra 0.81 36 Jackson 0.79 37 Guardian 0.74 38 Penn Mutual 0.71 39 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.66 40 CNO Financial Group 0.65 41 RiverSource 0.63 42 Nassau Re 0.62 43 Allstate Corp. 0.57 44 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.55 45 Unum Group 0.52 46 American National 0.51 47 USAA 0.50 48 National Life Group 0.50 49 Kemper 0.50 50 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.47 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



