Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Nevada, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Nevada

Rank in Nevada Company Market share % in Nevada 1 Prudential Financial Inc. 6.43 2 New York Life 5.80 3 Lincoln Financial 5.12 4 Northwestern Mutual 4.55 5 Transamerica 4.48 6 State Farm 4.42 7 Pacific Life 4.42 8 MassMutual 3.54 9 National Life Group 3.23 10 John Hancock 3.08 11 Guardian 2.92 12 Primerica 2.65 13 AIG 2.63 14 Penn Mutual 2.49 15 Zurich 2.40 16 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.21 17 Securian 1.85 18 Voya Financial Inc. 1.73 19 Protective 1.66 20 AXA Equitable 1.56 21 Allianz 1.53 22 Mutual of Omaha 1.50 23 Nationwide 1.40 24 Ameritas 1.38 25 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.36 26 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.34 27 Globe Life Inc. 1.34 28 Symetra 1.28 29 Brighthouse Financial 1.23 30 RiverSource 1.10 31 MetLife 1.06 32 American National 1.06 33 Genworth 1.01 34 USAA 1.01 35 COUNTRY Financial 0.93 36 Allstate Corp. 0.82 37 AAA Life Insurance 0.69 38 Legal & General 0.68 39 Talcott Resolution 0.64 40 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.64 41 Western & Southern Financial 0.63 42 Unum Group 0.62 43 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.55 44 Global Atlantic 0.54 45 OneAmerica 0.52 46 Jackson 0.52 47 Wilton Re 0.51 48 CNO Financial Group 0.51 49 Ohio National 0.42 50 Boston Mutual 0.41 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



