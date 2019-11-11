Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in New Hampshire, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is generally the cheapest way to get life insurance. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and choose how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Largest life insurance companies in New Hampshire

Rank in New Hampshire Company Market share % in New Hampshire 1 Northwestern Mutual 10.05 2 Lincoln Financial 8.06 3 MassMutual 6.92 4 New York Life 5.74 5 John Hancock 4.98 6 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.94 7 Guardian 4.48 8 MetLife 3.30 9 Brighthouse Financial 2.82 10 RiverSource 2.38 11 State Farm 2.30 12 SB Mutual Life Insurance Co. of MA 2.25 13 Transamerica 2.13 14 Protective 2.04 15 Genworth 1.97 16 AIG 1.87 17 Primerica 1.86 18 Ohio National 1.69 19 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.63 20 Mutual of Omaha 1.31 21 Legal & General 1.28 22 Securian 1.21 23 USAA 1.17 24 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.04 25 Voya Financial Inc. 1.03 26 National Life Group 1.02 27 Pacific Life 0.99 28 AXA Equitable 0.99 29 TIAA 0.97 30 Western & Southern Financial 0.94 31 Nationwide 0.93 32 Penn Mutual 0.81 33 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.79 34 Allianz 0.77 35 CNO Financial Group 0.76 36 Allstate Corp. 0.76 37 Globe Life Inc. 0.75 38 OneAmerica 0.66 39 Talcott Resolution 0.63 40 American National 0.58 41 Nassau Re 0.58 42 Amica Life Insurance Co. 0.56 43 Jackson 0.55 44 Unum Group 0.48 45 CUNA Mutual 0.44 46 Symetra 0.42 47 AAA Life Insurance 0.40 48 Global Atlantic 0.40 49 Sun Life Financial 0.30 50 Ameritas 0.29 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



