Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in New York, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in New York

Rank in New York Company Market share % in New York 1 MassMutual 10.79 2 New York Life 9.64 3 Guardian 8.12 4 Northwestern Mutual 7.89 5 MetLife 7.57 6 Prudential Financial Inc. 5.65 7 Lincoln Financial 4.33 8 John Hancock 4.21 9 AXA Equitable 4.19 10 Penn Mutual 2.47 11 Transamerica 2.41 12 AIG 2.03 13 Legal & General 1.79 14 Security Mutual Life Insurance Co. of NY 1.76 15 Voya Financial Inc. 1.74 16 Brighthouse Financial 1.67 17 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.53 18 Nationwide 1.52 19 Allstate Corp 1.39 20 Primerica 1.36 21 National Life Group 1.35 22 State Farm 1.33 23 Globe Life Inc. 1.00 24 Mutual of Omaha 0.95 25 TIAA 0.92 26 Pacific Life 0.92 27 Talcott Resolution 0.86 28 Western & Southern Financial 0.72 29 Ameritas 0.69 30 RiverSource 0.66 31 Nassau Re 0.65 32 Genworth 0.63 33 Great-West 0.63 34 Protective 0.58 35 Securian 0.57 36 Global Atlantic 0.48 37 CNO Financial Group 0.43 38 Wilton Re 0.40 39 Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Co. 0.39 40 Athene 0.37 41 PROSPERITY 0.34 42 American National 0.29 43 USAA 0.28 44 Allianz 0.22 45 CUNA Mutual 0.20 46 Unum Group 0.18 47 Foresters Life Insurance & Annuity Co. 0.17 48 Chubb 0.17 49 Cigna 0.16 50 Boston Mutual 0.15 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



