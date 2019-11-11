Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in North Carolina, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year with age? Getting quotes as soon as possible can help save you money.

Largest life insurance companies in North Carolina

Rank in North Carolina Company Market share % in North Carolina 1 Northwestern Mutual 8.23 2 Lincoln Financial 6.84 3 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 4.42 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.19 5 MassMutual 4.10 6 New York Life 3.55 7 Transamerica 3.53 8 Pacific Life 3.36 9 State Farm 3.11 10 John Hancock 3.10 11 Nationwide 2.65 12 Protective 2.34 13 AIG 2.27 14 Mutual of Omaha 2.03 15 Western & Southern Financial 1.98 16 AXA Equitable 1.97 17 MetLife 1.83 18 Guardian 1.81 19 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.80 20 Globe Life Inc. 1.79 21 Brighthouse Financial 1.64 22 Genworth 1.57 23 Unum Group 1.50 24 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.30 25 Primerica 1.26 26 Voya Financial Inc. 1.18 27 Talcott Resolution 1.10 28 National Life Group 1.10 29 USAA 1.08 30 Securian 0.94 31 Penn Mutual 0.93 32 OneAmerica 0.89 33 Legal & General 0.81 34 CNO Financial Group 0.81 35 RiverSource 0.72 36 Jackson 0.70 37 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.70 38 Allstate Corp. 0.64 39 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.63 40 Ohio National 0.62 41 Athene 0.62 42 iA Financial 0.56 43 Great-West 0.48 44 Americo 0.48 45 Wilton Re 0.47 46 CUNA Mutual 0.45 47 Kemper 0.44 48 Assurant 0.44 49 Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Co. 0.42 50 National Guardian Life Insurance Co 0.42 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



