Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Ohio, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Ohio

Rank in Ohio Company Market share % in Ohio 1 Northwestern Mutual 7.89 2 Lincoln Financial 7.38 3 State Farm 4.82 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.44 5 Western & Southern Financial 4.42 6 New York Life 3.94 7 John Hancock 3.15 8 MassMutual 3.11 9 Pacific Life 2.88 10 Transamerica 2.61 11 Globe Life Inc. 2.47 12 Guardian 2.33 13 Nationwide 2.25 14 Protective 2.2 15 AIG 2.02 16 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.97 17 Ohio National 1.89 18 MetLife 1.75 19 AXA Equitable 1.67 20 Brighthouse Financial 1.62 21 Mutual of Omaha 1.57 22 Genworth 1.48 23 Primerica 1.47 24 Penn Mutual 1.44 25 Voya Financial Inc. 1.35 26 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 1.28 27 RiverSource 1.18 28 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 1.14 29 Legal & General 1.13 30 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.13 31 Securian 1.07 32 OneAmerica 1.04 33 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.87 34 Unum Group 0.8 35 CNO Financial Group 0.8 36 Ameritas 0.75 37 National Guardian Life Insurance Co. 0.7 38 Talcott Resolution 0.66 39 Allstate Corp. 0.65 40 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.64 41 Jackson 0.63 42 Great-West 0.54 43 Motorists Life Insurance Co. 0.51 44 CUNA Mutual 0.51 45 Zurich 0.51 46 Global Atlantic 0.5 47 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.47 48 National Life Group 0.47 49 USAA 0.46 50 Nassau Re 0.43 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



