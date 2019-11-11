Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Oklahoma, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Whether you have some health conditions or you’re healthy, shopping around for life insurance quotes can save you money.

Largest life insurance companies in Oklahoma

Rank in Oklahoma Company Market share % in Oklahoma 1 Northwestern Mutual 7.27 2 MassMutual 6.98 3 New York Life 6.34 4 State Farm 5.8 5 Lincoln Financial 4.43 6 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.64 7 Zurich 3.33 8 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 2.88 9 Primerica 2.41 10 AIG 2.23 11 Transamerica 2.22 12 Pacific Life 2.05 13 Mutual of Omaha 2 14 Protective 1.99 15 Securian 1.93 16 John Hancock 1.85 17 AXA Equitable 1.59 18 Globe Life Inc. 1.54 19 Penn Mutual 1.5 20 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.49 21 Ohio National 1.34 22 Wilton Re 1.32 23 Brighthouse Financial 1.31 24 Western & Southern Financial 1.15 25 MetLife 1.12 26 American Fidelity 1.09 27 Symetra 1.07 28 Genworth 1.05 29 Global Atlantic 1.05 30 American National 1.04 31 Voya Financial Inc. 1.02 32 Guardian 1 33 Talcott Resolution 0.98 34 Shelter Life Insurance Co. 0.92 35 USAA 0.9 36 Jackson 0.84 37 Legal & General 0.82 38 OneAmerica 0.76 39 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.75 40 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.69 41 National Life Group 0.64 42 Allstate Corp. 0.59 43 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.59 44 National Guardian Life Insurance Co. 0.57 45 CNO Financial Group 0.56 46 Allianz 0.55 47 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.54 48 Assurant 0.47 49 RiverSource 0.46 50 Nassau Re 0.46 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



