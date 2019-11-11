Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Oregon, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Oregon

Rank in Oregon Company Market share % in Oregon 1 Northwestern Mutual 9.49 2 State Farm 5.84 3 New York Life 4.99 4 Lincoln Financial 4.92 5 John Hancock 3.86 6 Pacific Life 3.63 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.38 8 MassMutual 3.14 9 Guardian 3.13 10 Securian 3.04 11 Transamerica 2.69 12 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 2.65 13 Zurich 2.54 14 Protective 2.29 15 COUNTRY Financial 2.25 16 AIG 2.08 17 Nationwide 1.83 18 Genworth 1.53 19 Primerica 1.46 20 Voya Financial Inc. 1.45 21 Mutual of Omaha 1.44 22 Globe Life Inc. 1.41 23 RiverSource 1.38 24 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.32 25 AXA Equitable 1.26 26 Legal & General 1.24 27 Brighthouse Financial 1.2 28 USAA 1.15 29 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.12 30 Penn Mutual 1.04 31 Ohio National 0.94 32 Allianz 0.9 33 Symetra 0.85 34 MetLife 0.84 35 National Life Group 0.78 36 Standard 0.74 37 Global Atlantic 0.73 38 TIAA 0.73 39 CNO Financial Group 0.71 40 OneAmerica 0.71 41 Allstate Corp. 0.7 42 Western & Southern Financial 0.7 43 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.69 44 Jackson 0.68 45 American Enterprise 0.64 46 Talcott Resolution 0.64 47 Great-West 0.63 48 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.51 49 Ameritas 0.42 50 American National 0.41 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



