Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Pennsylvania, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year with age? Getting quotes as soon as you need life insurance can save you money in the long run.

Largest life insurance companies in Pennsylvania

Rank in Pennsylvania Company Market share % in Pennsylvania 1 Prudential Financial Inc. 7.02 2 Lincoln Financial 6.98 3 Northwestern Mutual 6.33 4 MassMutual 5.4 5 New York Life 4.46 6 John Hancock 3.96 7 State Farm 3.85 8 Guardian 3.46 9 Brighthouse Financial 3 10 Transamerica 2.84 11 MetLife 2.76 12 Penn Mutual 2.74 13 Nationwide 2.73 14 AXA Equitable 2.71 15 AIG 2.67 16 Western & Southern Financial 1.93 17 Protective 1.89 18 Pacific Life 1.86 19 Primerica 1.53 20 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.52 21 Voya Financial Inc. 1.46 22 Globe Life Inc. 1.35 23 Erie Family Life Insurance Co. 1.34 24 Genworth 1.33 25 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.29 26 Mutual of Omaha 1.28 27 Securian 1.23 28 Legal & General 1.17 29 RiverSource 1.12 30 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.04 31 Ohio National 1.02 32 CNO Financial Group 0.99 33 Talcott Resolution 0.84 34 Great-West 0.8 35 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.68 36 TIAA 0.67 37 Allstate Corp. 0.63 38 Baltimore Life Insurance Co. 0.6 39 National Life Group 0.57 40 Jackson 0.56 41 Ameritas 0.53 42 USAA 0.51 43 Nassau Re 0.49 44 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.44 45 Unum Group 0.42 46 CUNA Mutual 0.4 47 Global Atlantic 0.4 48 Allianz 0.38 49 Symetra 0.37 50 Sun Life Financial 0.33 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



