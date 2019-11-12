Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Rhode Island, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is generally the cheapest way to get life insurance. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Largest life insurance companies in Rhode Island

Rank in Rhode Island Company Market share % in Rhode Island 1 Northwestern Mutual 7.79 2 Lincoln Financial 7.35 3 MassMutual 5.84 4 Prudential Financial Inc. 5.83 5 John Hancock 5.72 6 New York Life 4.95 7 Brighthouse Financial 4.4 8 Pacific Life 3.7 9 MetLife 3.54 10 Transamerica 3.11 11 Nationwide 2.42 12 Primerica 2.28 13 Penn Mutual 2.03 14 Amica Life Insurance Co. 1.97 15 AIG 1.95 16 Guardian 1.92 17 Protective 1.87 18 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.79 19 Securian 1.69 20 Mutual of Omaha 1.6 21 Genworth 1.56 22 RiverSource 1.45 23 SB Mutual Life Insurance Co. of MA 1.34 24 Globe Life Inc. 1.3 25 Ohio National 1.28 26 CNO Financial Group 1.26 27 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.22 28 Voya Financial Inc. 1.18 29 Legal & General 1.14 30 TIAA 1.04 31 AXA Equitable 1.04 32 National Life Group 1.03 33 USAA 0.95 34 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.95 35 Western & Southern Financial 0.84 36 Allstate Corp. 0.74 37 Talcott Resolution 0.65 38 Unum Group 0.6 39 Allianz 0.6 40 Sun Life Financial 0.57 41 Nassau Re 0.5 42 American National 0.46 43 Jackson 0.45 44 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.4 45 Ameritas 0.38 46 Global Atlantic 0.37 47 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.31 48 CUNA Mutual 0.3 49 Boston Mutual 0.3 50 Aflac 0.29 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



